The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Tips for a perfectly flat stomach

It is very difficult to lose weight as a lot of encouragement and motivation is needed. Reducing the amount of belly fat can be an insurmountable task as it tends to take more time than usual.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 14, 2020 18:29
Flat stomach (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Flat stomach
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
It is very difficult to lose weight as a lot of encouragement and motivation is needed. Reducing the amount of belly fat can be an insurmountable task as it tends to take more time than usual. Belly fat can make anyone look less appealing as it can make your clothes look tight and one might feel as if they are wearing the wrong size. No one would want to attend an outing with fat bulging out of their clothes. People often feel less confident as they believe that all eyes are on them especially if they are in a gathering of people they know. 
Losing belly fat is very difficult yet the most challenging task as it might not appear as easy as it looks. However, five tips can be used to reduce belly fat
They are as follows:
 

1. Avoid trans fats

Many people who have belly fat tend to have very bad eating habits, which includes consuming more food that has trans-fat in it. Tran’s fat is found mainly in food products like margarine, soybean oil, packaged food, etc. If research is to be believed then these type of fats are linked with some serious health-related conditions, which includes heart disease, abdominal fat gain, inflammation, and insulin resistance. The first step towards losing belly fat is to stay away from food that contains trans-fat. 
 

2. Consume a diet that is high in proteins

People who are facing a lot of trouble in terms of weight management should incorporate protein as much as they can in their flat belly diet. Protein is one of the most important nutrients when it comes to managing the weight of every individual especially the ones who wish to reduce it. Experts believe that a high protein diet should be promoted as protein promotes the feeling of fullness and it also leads to a decrease in the overall appetite of an individual. 
 

3. Stressless relax more

Many pieces of research have been carried out that highlight how stress can trigger the adrenal glands which tend to increase the levels of appetite. The person ends up eating more which leads to the accumulation of fat on the stomach. The adrenal gland leads to the production of cortisol that can add up to the fat. It is vital for people who are stressed out to participate actively in activities like yoga or exercise. 
 

4. Avoid sugary foods

Sugary foods should be avoided as there is a strong link between sugary foods and abdominal fat. People who have a higher intake of sugar tend to have more fat on their belly as compared to the ones who are taking a balanced diet. 
 

5. Exercise more 

People who wish to get rid of abdominal fat as early as possible should focus on aerobic exercises like cardio. Cardio cannot only improve their overall health but it will definitely help them burn extra calories. Many studies point out the effectiveness of cardio exercise in terms of achieving a perfectly flat belly. 


Tags sports fitness diet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by