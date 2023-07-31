Top 19 Best Drugstore Mascara

Are you on the hunt for the Best Drugstore Mascara that delivers impressive results without breaking the bank? Look no further! In this comprehensive list, we've curated the top 19 drugstore mascaras with high ratings and rave reviews from Amazon.com shoppers. These budget-friendly gems are the perfect solution to achieve captivating lashes without compromising on quality.
From volumizing wonders to lengthening miracles, the Best Drugstore Mascara options featured here cater to various lash needs and preferences. Whether you desire a natural look for everyday wear or a bold, dramatic effect for special occasions, there's a perfect mascara waiting for you.
Say goodbye to clumps and flakes as you explore the best drugstore mascaras that are smudge-proof and long-lasting. Worried about sensitive eyes or contact lenses? Fear not, as many of these mascaras are specially formulated to be gentle and irritation-free.
With so many exceptional choices, it can be hard to narrow down your options. That's why we've compiled this list, complete with pros, cons, and standout features for each product. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of affordable and high-quality mascaras!
1. Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
Description: Achieve luscious, voluminous lashes with Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara. This mascara features a unique formula that coats each lash from root to tip, creating a fan-like effect. The brush reaches even the tiniest lashes for a full, fluttery look.
Best Features:
- Fan-shaped brush for better coverage
- Buildable formula for customized volume
- Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
2. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Description: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara delivers length and volume for an eye-catching look. The smooth formula glides on effortlessly, and the soft, wavy brush coats each lash evenly, providing a feathery, dramatic effect.
Best Features:
- Voluptuous volume and length
- Silky texture for a comfortable wear
- Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
3. Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara
Description: Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara is a popular choice for bold, voluminous lashes. The mascara's patented brush reaches every lash, adding volume without clumping. It's smudge-proof and lasts all day without flaking.
Best Features:
- Patented brush technology for defined lashes
- Long-lasting and suitable for all-day wear
- Available in various shades for customization
4. Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
Description: Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is enriched with vitamin E and olive oil to nourish and strengthen lashes. The buildable formula lengthens and defines, creating a natural yet noticeable look.
Best Features:
- Gentle and suitable for sensitive eyes
- Ophthalmologist-tested for safety
- Easy to remove with a makeup remover
5. Rimmel ScandalEyes Retroglam Mascara
Description: Rimmel ScandalEyes Retroglam Mascara delivers a wide-eyed, retro-inspired look. The hourglass brush shape adds volume and length, while the jet-black formula intensifies your lashes for a captivating effect.
Best Features:
- Unique hourglass brush for dramatic impact
- Smudge-proof formula for all-day wear
- Bold, black color for intense lashes
6. Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara
Description: For those seeking an organic option, Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara is a great choice. This gentle, hypoallergenic mascara is made from natural ingredients, giving you defined, clump-free lashes without irritation.
Best Features:
- 100% free from harsh chemicals
- Ophthalmologist-tested for sensitive eyes
- Easy to remove with mild cleansers
7. Revlon Super Length Mascara
Description: Get glamorous, elongated lashes with Revlon Super Length Mascara. The innovative bristle brush coats each lash with ease, providing exceptional length without clumping or flaking.
Best Features:
- Lash-stretching technology for long lashes
- Flake-resistant formula for all-day wear
- Available in both black and blackest black shades
8. essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Description: Achieve the look of false lashes with essence Lash Princess Mascara. The conic fiber brush separates and coats each lash for intense volume and length, resulting in a dramatic, fluttery appearance.
Best Features:
- Thicker, more defined lashes with a single coat
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula
- Intense black color for dramatic impact
9. Almay One Coat Multi-Benefit Mascara
Description: Almay One Coat Multi-Benefit Mascara offers a convenient solution for multiple benefits in one tube. This mascara volumizes, lengthens, and defines your lashes with just a single application.
Best Features:
- Multi-benefit mascara for versatile looks
- Infused with keratin for lash nourishment
- Gentle and suitable for contact lens wearers
10. Wet n Wild Mega Length Mascara
Description: Wet n Wild Mega Length Mascara provides incredible length and definition. The flexible brush reaches every lash, ensuring clump-free coverage for a striking, elongated look.
Best Features:
- Ultra-lengthening formula for a bold look
- Affordable and cruelty-free
- Suitable for everyday wear and special occasions
11. NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Volumizing Mascara
Description: NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Mascara lives up to its name, providing voluminous and dramatic lashes. The tapered brush coats each lash evenly, adding fullness and intensity to your eyes.
Best Features:
- Tapered brush for precise application
- Lightweight formula for comfortable wear
- Available in both black and brown shades
12. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
Description: Achieve a bold and glamorous look with e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara. The dual-sided brush adds length and volume simultaneously, ensuring a standout appearance.
Best Features:
- Dual brush for customized effects
- Enriched with nourishing vitamin B and E
- Paraben-free and cruelty-free formula
13. Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara
Description: Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara is a multitasking formula that provides ten benefits in one product. From volumizing to defining, this mascara delivers a complete lash makeover.
Best Features:
- Comprehensive mascara for various looks
- Lightweight formula for comfortable wear
- Cruelty-free and PETA-certified brand
14. essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
Description: For a waterproof option, essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara is an excellent pick. The volumizing effect remains intact even in wet conditions, making it perfect for pool parties or rainy days.
Best Features:
- Water-resistant formula for all-day wear
- Intense black color for a bold look
- Specialized brush for voluminous lashes
15. Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara
Description: For a natural and nourishing option, try Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara. Made with Jojoba Oil and naturally derived ingredients, it conditions your lashes while adding length and definition.
Best Features:
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- Suitable for those with sensitive skin
- Free from parabens, phthalates, and SLS
16. Almay Thickening Mascara
Description: Almay Thickening Mascara is designed to add volume and thickness to your lashes without clumping. The creamy formula coats each lash, giving you fuller-looking lashes that stay put all day.
Best Features:
- Suitable for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
- Ophthalmologist-tested for safety
- Easy to remove with makeup remover
17. L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Description: L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara provides precise length and definition for your lashes. The brush's flat side lengthens, while the comb side separates, giving you a captivating, elongated look.
Best Features:
- Telescopic brush for targeted application
- Intense black color for dramatic impact
- Suitable for everyday wear and special occasions
18. Catrice Glam & Doll Sculpt & Volume Mascara
Description: Catrice Glam & Doll Sculpt & Volume Mascara offers a sculpted and volumized lash look. The hourglass-shaped brush lifts and coats each lash, providing an eye-opening effect that lasts all day.
Best Features:
- Hourglass brush for precise application
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly
- Available in both black and blackest black shades
19. Pacifica Beauty Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
Description: Pacifica Beauty Stellar Gaze Mascara is a lengthening and strengthening formula that nourishes your lashes with vitamin B and coconut oil. It provides natural-looking length and is easy to remove.
Best Features:
- Ideal for those with sensitive eyes and skin
- Suitable for contact lens wearers
- Free from parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil
That concludes our list of the Top 19 Best Drugstore Mascara with high ratings and reviews. Remember to consider your specific needs and preferences while choosing the right mascara for your desired look.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. How do I choose the best drugstore mascara for me?
Choosing the best drugstore mascara depends on your specific preferences and needs. Consider factors such as your desired effect (volumizing, lengthening, etc.), whether you have sensitive eyes, and if you prefer a waterproof formula. Reading product reviews and descriptions will also help you make an informed decision.
2. Are drugstore mascaras as effective as high-end ones?
Yes, drugstore mascaras can be just as effective as high-end ones. Many drugstore brands offer innovative formulas and brushes that deliver exceptional results at affordable prices. The key is to find a mascara that suits your lashes and preferences.
3. Can I wear mascara if I have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses?
Yes, several mascaras on our list are suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Look for mascaras labeled as hypoallergenic or ophthalmologist-tested to ensure they are gentle on your eyes.
4. How often should I replace my mascara?
For hygiene and safety reasons, it's recommended to replace your mascara every three to four months, even if it's not fully used up. Mascara can harbor bacteria over time, which may lead to eye infections.
5. How can I remove waterproof mascara effectively?
To remove waterproof mascara, use a gentle eye makeup remover specifically designed for waterproof formulas. Apply the remover to a cotton pad and hold it on your closed eye for a few seconds, then gently wipe away the mascara. Avoid rubbing or tugging at your lashes.
6. Can I layer different mascaras for a customized look?
Yes, you can layer different mascaras to achieve a customized look. For example, you could use a lengthening mascara followed by a volumizing one for dramatic results. However, be careful not to apply too many coats, as it may lead to clumping.
7. Are the mascaras listed cruelty-free?
Many of the mascaras listed are cruelty-free, and some are even vegan-friendly. Check the product descriptions or the brand's website to confirm their cruelty-free status.
8. Will these mascaras smudge or flake during the day?
Most of the mascaras listed are formulated to be smudge-proof and flake-resistant, providing long-lasting wear. However, individual experiences may vary based on factors such as skin type and climate.
9. Can I use these mascaras for everyday wear or special occasions?
Yes, these mascaras are suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. Choose a mascara that aligns with your desired look and occasion.
10. Are there any mascaras suitable for those with allergies?
For those with allergies or sensitivities, look for mascaras that are hypoallergenic and free from harsh chemicals. Always check the ingredient list and perform a patch test if necessary.
Conclusion
In conclusion, finding the best drugstore mascara doesn't have to be a daunting task. With a wide array of options available, you can achieve stunning lashes without breaking the bank. From volumizing to lengthening, these top 19 mascaras have garnered high ratings and positive reviews from users.
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara stands out with its fan-shaped brush, while L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara offers a soft, feathery effect. If you prefer organic products, Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara is an excellent choice.
Remember to consider your specific needs, such as sensitivity or the desire for waterproof options. Many of these mascaras are suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Additionally, be mindful of factors like flaking and smudging, as some formulas are designed to be long-wearing and smudge-proof.
Whether you're looking for a natural look for everyday wear or a dramatic effect for special occasions, the diverse range of mascaras on this list has you covered. Always read the product descriptions and reviews to make an informed decision.
In the end, achieving captivating lashes is within reach, and you don't need to compromise on quality or performance. These drugstore mascaras offer great value for money while delivering exceptional results.
So go ahead and give your lashes the attention they deserve. Embrace your favorite mascara from this list, and get ready to flutter those lashes with confidence!
