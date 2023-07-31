Top 19 Best Drugstore Mascara

Are you on the hunt for the Best Drugstore Mascara that delivers impressive results without breaking the bank? Look no further! In this comprehensive list, we've curated the top 19 drugstore mascaras with high ratings and rave reviews from Amazon.com shoppers. These budget-friendly gems are the perfect solution to achieve captivating lashes without compromising on quality.

From volumizing wonders to lengthening miracles, the Best Drugstore Mascara options featured here cater to various lash needs and preferences. Whether you desire a natural look for everyday wear or a bold, dramatic effect for special occasions, there's a perfect mascara waiting for you.

Say goodbye to clumps and flakes as you explore the best drugstore mascaras that are smudge-proof and long-lasting. Worried about sensitive eyes or contact lenses? Fear not, as many of these mascaras are specially formulated to be gentle and irritation-free.

With so many exceptional choices, it can be hard to narrow down your options. That's why we've compiled this list, complete with pros, cons, and standout features for each product. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of affordable and high-quality mascaras!

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Achieve luscious, voluminous lashes with Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara. This mascara features a unique formula that coats each lash from root to tip, creating a fan-like effect. The brush reaches even the tiniest lashes for a full, fluttery look.

Best Features:

Fan-shaped brush for better coverage

Buildable formula for customized volume

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara delivers length and volume for an eye-catching look. The smooth formula glides on effortlessly, and the soft, wavy brush coats each lash evenly, providing a feathery, dramatic effect.

Best Features:

Voluptuous volume and length

Silky texture for a comfortable wear

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara is a popular choice for bold, voluminous lashes. The mascara's patented brush reaches every lash, adding volume without clumping. It's smudge-proof and lasts all day without flaking.

Best Features:

Patented brush technology for defined lashes

Long-lasting and suitable for all-day wear

Available in various shades for customization

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is enriched with vitamin E and olive oil to nourish and strengthen lashes. The buildable formula lengthens and defines, creating a natural yet noticeable look.

Best Features:

Gentle and suitable for sensitive eyes

Ophthalmologist-tested for safety

Easy to remove with a makeup remover

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Rimmel ScandalEyes Retroglam Mascara delivers a wide-eyed, retro-inspired look. The hourglass brush shape adds volume and length, while the jet-black formula intensifies your lashes for a captivating effect.

Best Features:

Unique hourglass brush for dramatic impact

Smudge-proof formula for all-day wear

Bold, black color for intense lashes

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: For those seeking an organic option, Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara is a great choice. This gentle, hypoallergenic mascara is made from natural ingredients, giving you defined, clump-free lashes without irritation.

Best Features:

100% free from harsh chemicals

Ophthalmologist-tested for sensitive eyes

Easy to remove with mild cleansers

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Get glamorous, elongated lashes with Revlon Super Length Mascara. The innovative bristle brush coats each lash with ease, providing exceptional length without clumping or flaking.

Best Features:

Lash-stretching technology for long lashes

Flake-resistant formula for all-day wear

Available in both black and blackest black shades

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Achieve the look of false lashes with essence Lash Princess Mascara. The conic fiber brush separates and coats each lash for intense volume and length, resulting in a dramatic, fluttery appearance.

Best Features:

Thicker, more defined lashes with a single coat

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula

Intense black color for dramatic impact

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Almay One Coat Multi-Benefit Mascara offers a convenient solution for multiple benefits in one tube. This mascara volumizes, lengthens, and defines your lashes with just a single application.

Best Features:

Multi-benefit mascara for versatile looks

Infused with keratin for lash nourishment

Gentle and suitable for contact lens wearers

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Wet n Wild Mega Length Mascara provides incredible length and definition. The flexible brush reaches every lash, ensuring clump-free coverage for a striking, elongated look.

Best Features:

Ultra-lengthening formula for a bold look

Affordable and cruelty-free

Suitable for everyday wear and special occasions

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Mascara lives up to its name, providing voluminous and dramatic lashes. The tapered brush coats each lash evenly, adding fullness and intensity to your eyes.

Best Features:

Tapered brush for precise application

Lightweight formula for comfortable wear

Available in both black and brown shades

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Achieve a bold and glamorous look with e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara. The dual-sided brush adds length and volume simultaneously, ensuring a standout appearance.

Best Features:

Dual brush for customized effects

Enriched with nourishing vitamin B and E

Paraben-free and cruelty-free formula

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara is a multitasking formula that provides ten benefits in one product. From volumizing to defining, this mascara delivers a complete lash makeover.

Best Features:

Comprehensive mascara for various looks

Lightweight formula for comfortable wear

Cruelty-free and PETA-certified brand

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: For a waterproof option, essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara is an excellent pick. The volumizing effect remains intact even in wet conditions, making it perfect for pool parties or rainy days.

Best Features:

Water-resistant formula for all-day wear

Intense black color for a bold look

Specialized brush for voluminous lashes

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: For a natural and nourishing option, try Burt's Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara. Made with Jojoba Oil and naturally derived ingredients, it conditions your lashes while adding length and definition.

Best Features:

Made with 100% natural ingredients

Suitable for those with sensitive skin

Free from parabens, phthalates, and SLS

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Almay Thickening Mascara is designed to add volume and thickness to your lashes without clumping. The creamy formula coats each lash, giving you fuller-looking lashes that stay put all day.

Best Features:

Suitable for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers

Ophthalmologist-tested for safety

Easy to remove with makeup remover

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara provides precise length and definition for your lashes. The brush's flat side lengthens, while the comb side separates, giving you a captivating, elongated look.

Best Features:

Telescopic brush for targeted application

Intense black color for dramatic impact

Suitable for everyday wear and special occasions

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Description: Catrice Glam & Doll Sculpt & Volume Mascara offers a sculpted and volumized lash look. The hourglass-shaped brush lifts and coats each lash, providing an eye-opening effect that lasts all day.

Best Features:

Hourglass brush for precise application

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Available in both black and blackest black shades

Credit: PR Credit: PR

Description: Pacifica Beauty Stellar Gaze Mascara is a lengthening and strengthening formula that nourishes your lashes with vitamin B and coconut oil. It provides natural-looking length and is easy to remove.

Best Features:

Ideal for those with sensitive eyes and skin

Suitable for contact lens wearers

Free from parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil

That concludes our list of the Top 19 Best Drugstore Mascara with high ratings and reviews. Remember to consider your specific needs and preferences while choosing the right mascara for your desired look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How do I choose the best drugstore mascara for me?

Choosing the best drugstore mascara depends on your specific preferences and needs. Consider factors such as your desired effect (volumizing, lengthening, etc.), whether you have sensitive eyes, and if you prefer a waterproof formula. Reading product reviews and descriptions will also help you make an informed decision.

2. Are drugstore mascaras as effective as high-end ones?

Yes, drugstore mascaras can be just as effective as high-end ones. Many drugstore brands offer innovative formulas and brushes that deliver exceptional results at affordable prices. The key is to find a mascara that suits your lashes and preferences.

3. Can I wear mascara if I have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses?

Yes, several mascaras on our list are suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Look for mascaras labeled as hypoallergenic or ophthalmologist-tested to ensure they are gentle on your eyes.

4. How often should I replace my mascara?

For hygiene and safety reasons, it's recommended to replace your mascara every three to four months, even if it's not fully used up. Mascara can harbor bacteria over time, which may lead to eye infections.

5. How can I remove waterproof mascara effectively?

To remove waterproof mascara, use a gentle eye makeup remover specifically designed for waterproof formulas. Apply the remover to a cotton pad and hold it on your closed eye for a few seconds, then gently wipe away the mascara. Avoid rubbing or tugging at your lashes.

6. Can I layer different mascaras for a customized look?

Yes, you can layer different mascaras to achieve a customized look. For example, you could use a lengthening mascara followed by a volumizing one for dramatic results. However, be careful not to apply too many coats, as it may lead to clumping.

7. Are the mascaras listed cruelty-free?

Many of the mascaras listed are cruelty-free, and some are even vegan-friendly. Check the product descriptions or the brand's website to confirm their cruelty-free status.

8. Will these mascaras smudge or flake during the day?

Most of the mascaras listed are formulated to be smudge-proof and flake-resistant, providing long-lasting wear. However, individual experiences may vary based on factors such as skin type and climate.

9. Can I use these mascaras for everyday wear or special occasions?

Yes, these mascaras are suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. Choose a mascara that aligns with your desired look and occasion.

10. Are there any mascaras suitable for those with allergies?

For those with allergies or sensitivities, look for mascaras that are hypoallergenic and free from harsh chemicals. Always check the ingredient list and perform a patch test if necessary.

Conclusion

In conclusion, finding the best drugstore mascara doesn't have to be a daunting task. With a wide array of options available, you can achieve stunning lashes without breaking the bank. From volumizing to lengthening, these top 19 mascaras have garnered high ratings and positive reviews from users.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara stands out with its fan-shaped brush, while L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara offers a soft, feathery effect. If you prefer organic products, Physicians Formula Organic Wear Mascara is an excellent choice.

Remember to consider your specific needs, such as sensitivity or the desire for waterproof options. Many of these mascaras are suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Additionally, be mindful of factors like flaking and smudging, as some formulas are designed to be long-wearing and smudge-proof.

Whether you're looking for a natural look for everyday wear or a dramatic effect for special occasions, the diverse range of mascaras on this list has you covered. Always read the product descriptions and reviews to make an informed decision.

In the end, achieving captivating lashes is within reach, and you don't need to compromise on quality or performance. These drugstore mascaras offer great value for money while delivering exceptional results.

So go ahead and give your lashes the attention they deserve. Embrace your favorite mascara from this list, and get ready to flutter those lashes with confidence!

This article was written in cooperation with Acdore