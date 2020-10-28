The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
What Are the Risks of Taking Unproven Drugs for COVID-19?

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone, leaving the world to wonder what might happen next.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 09:36
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone, leaving the world to wonder what might happen next. This pandemic has created a public health crisis the likes of which has not been seen in more than 100 years, since the Spanish Influenza spread throughout the world back in 1918. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has led to millions of cases worldwide as well as hundreds of thousands of deaths. Beyond that, an economic crisis has developed, leaving an enormous number of people struggling to make ends meet.
As a result, it comes as no surprise that many people consider taking desperate measures in order to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Some high-profile figures have said, “What do you have to lose?” However, the truth is that people have a lot to lose. Nobody should ever consider to take unproven drugs in order to treat this disease unless their doctor advises it. In that respect, there are a few crucial aspects that everyone should keep in mind.
The Process of Drug Approval
It is vital to understand that most medications that end up on the open market have to go through a rigorous testing period. The reason for this thorough procedure is to ensure that these drugs are not only effective in treating the diseases concerned but also safe for people to take. If drug companies do not go through the proper protocols to ensure that their medications are safe for people to take, then they run the risk of liability.
According to this recent law post.:
“When a new pharmaceutical product enters the market, it goes through a rigorous process that is held in the Food and Drug Administration. Any new side-effects of the prescription drug must be reported within 15 days of the initial release of the product, meaning that many side-effects that had not been fully researched may be caused to unsuspecting patients. Since these side-effects are still part of the original pharmaceutical product’s compound, the fault is placed on the manufacturer of the pharmaceutical product.”
In addition, consumers need to understand what they are taking in terms of prescription medications. Recently, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the potential use of hydroxychloroquine, which is an anti-malarial medication, to treat coronavirus, despite both diseases being nothing alike. Furthermore, research has shown that hydroxychloroquine can result in serious side effects, including cardiac arrhythmias that can have severe repercussions. Therefore, it is critical to avoid taking unproven drugs.
The Focus is On the Development of a Vaccine
Right now, pharmaceutical companies are experiencing a push to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus as quickly as possible. And there are numerous reasons for that. In addition to the humanitarian and healthcare implications that would come with the development of a vaccine, economies all over the world are struggling. According to a recently published article:
“The travel and tourism industries received a huge blow and as business shuttered across the countries, markets fell. Food services and energy were also severely affected. In the US, the stock market fell more than 30% in March 2020 after having a record high in February.”
The reality is that this virus will have us in its clutch until we have a vaccine. Currently, many people hope for the development of a vaccine sometime in 2021. However, even after a vaccine has been launched, it will still take time in order for this vaccine to be distributed to enough people in the world to result in herd immunity, which is ultimately the goal.
Therefore, it is important for all of us to stick together during these challenging times. Everyone needs to listen to health experts, follow guidelines that have been issued by the CDC, and try to limit their exposure to other people as much as possible. Only by sticking together will we have a chance of overcoming this virus.


Tags drugs FDA - Food and Drug Administration COVID-19
