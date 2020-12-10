The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Will Life Be Easier If You Would Stop Looking for A Soulmate?

Have you been spending too many years wondering if soulmates even exist?

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 10:44
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Are you getting tired of looking for your soulmate? Have you been spending too many years wondering if soulmates even exist? When will you meet yours? These are hard to answer questions that will give headaches because there isn't only one path to a soulmate, as everyone is different. It is said that women are likely to meet that special person around the age of 25, while men meet their love at 28. But this is just a myth, and you should stop believing all these delusions. 
Soulmates are defined in many ways. Many of us probably think that we've met our soulmate at some point in our lives. But we've been unbelievably disappointed, and we've lost all our trust in others. Every relationship has its ups and downs, so you should stop searching for perfection. Your goal is to find the right partner, but you're not searching where you should. But we can show you some tips on making your life easier and searching for a partner. You'll find your soulmate sooner or later.
Is there even a soulmate?
You don't need to abandon the thought of finding the right partner entirely, but you'll need to make some adjustments to your checklist. Ask anyone, your friends, your parents; did they got what they asked for? Most of them will probably tell you that they've never thought they would end up with their partners. But they did, and they're truly happy and in love. A soulmate isn't exactly how you imagine – it appears when you at least expect, but you probably think, "it's not going to happen to me." Yes, you're going to find the right person, and you're going to be very happy. Therefore, be open to people, even those who aren't close to your checklist.
Quit searching for “soulmates”
Relationship experts suggest that the best way to find your soulmate is to, well, quit searching for it. It doesn't sound very pleasant, but it's quite correct. That's because you shouldn't feel incomplete, even though you're single. You might not realize it, but you have everything you need to be happy. It might not always feel this way, but you can make yourself happy, with or without your soulmate. So, stop searching for a soulmate, search for your soul! Your heart will tell you when you'll find it.
A little party never killed nobody
Have you ever been wondering how it is actually to get a one-night stand? Don't look scared because, you know, it's 2020, and not everyone wants to compromise or call someone "boyfriend" or "girlfriend." Relationships are hard work, so you constantly need to be working out issues, which might become exhausting to some people. Arguing every day will get both of the partners bored, and in the end, the relationship won't last. 
 
So, if you feel tired and stressed all the time, or you simply don't want to wait for your soulmate anymore, you could check the best one-night stand sites that will offer you the possibility of finding that special person for a special night. Keep in mind that many people are down for a one-night stand, so don't exclude the dating websites from your checklist. Who knows, you might find great people looking for long-term relationships. 
The missing piece
We've come to the thought that you can make yourself happy. So, this means that you shouldn't look for someone to complete you. You don't need people to improve your life. If this is the reason why you want to start a relationship, then you shouldn't! A soulmate isn't supposed to be the missing piece from the puzzle or get you out of depression. That responsibility rests on you, so forget about using people for creating your happiness. It's not how things work, especially in relationships. 
Do not change for anyone
If you're blaming yourself too much, or thinking about changing too much for someone, you are committing a big mistake. You shouldn't change for anyone, ever, not even for your soulmate. Have you ever considered that you may attract the wrong people because you are not honest with yourself? You should focus more on finding yourself first before finding your soulmate. 
“The right time”
The idea of "the right time." – people often wait for the right time until they end up with someone. It doesn't seem right. We often say that we'll start looking for someone when we'll be completely happy with our career, or buy an apartment, for example. Perhaps this might take up to several years, while you categorically refuse people who might become your partners for life. You cannot really be prepared for love – there isn't a right time for almost anything in life because life does simply not work that way. You shouldn't listen to what other people say; simply do as your heart tells you. But be careful to take your mind with you. 
What you give and what you get in return?
If you are in a relationship, do you keep track of how much you give to your partner and what you get in return? If the answer is yes, it means that you are not truly happy. You don't need to keep scores in a healthy and happy relationship - there are good times and bad times. People who really love each other will never abandon the other person in their most difficult moments. If you're not okay with giving without expecting back the same amount of love and care, then perhaps you're not ready to make sacrifices. 
Being in love with someone is something we should all experience. Everyone deserves a true love that fills their heart and soul with joy. You will know if you've found your soulmate or not because that person will accept you as you are and won't try to change anything about you. 
 


Tags love relationships Time
