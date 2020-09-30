The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

After Tuesday's debate, Israelis no longer look to US politics with envy

Trump and Biden took to each other Tuesday night as if no one in the world was watching, and as if there was no tomorrow.

By HERB KEINON  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 20:17
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
If Tuesday night’s raucous US presidential debate left any lasting impression on Israelis who might have tuned in, it was probably to cure them of any lingering America envy.
Or at least envy regarding the way politics works in the United States.
There was a time, not that long ago, when Israelis – fed up with what they viewed as the dysfunctionality of their own political system – cast longing eyes on how politics seemed to work so well in America.
So much so, that there was a time when much of the country wanted to adapt aspects of the American system here: from the primaries, to a brief stint of debates, to voting separately for the prime minister and the legislators in the Knesset.
This was born of the notion that government in America worked and was orderly and efficient, that politics there – much more than here – had gravitas, was dignified, decent and full of decorum.
Any remnants of that over-romanticization of the American political system and its brand of politics went out the window Tuesday during the 90 minute debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.
Decorum? Well that pretty much left the stage when Trump jumped into Biden’s words at about the eight minute mark, and continued to do so all night long, leaving both Biden and the seemingly helpless moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, straining to take control of the event.
Gravitas? None of that when Biden calls the US president a “clown” on two separate occasions, and a “fool” on another.
Decency? Little decency in the president essentially calling his opponent’s son a cocaine sniffer.
Dignified? Not exactly the case when the challenger tells Trump to “shut up.”
Winston Churchill, over his long political career, sparred bitterly and often with his political rivals, but he did so with class, with witty repartee – not with school-yard taunts and “well-he-started-it” rebuttals.
Trump and Biden took to each other Tuesday night as if no one in the world was watching, and as if there was no tomorrow.
But people are watching, and there will be a tomorrow. And tomorrow America’s rivals and friends around the globe will have to deal with the man who emerges victorious on November 3. But how much respect will they have for a man (Trump) dubbed a fool and a clown by his challenger, or another man (Biden) of whom the president said, “There is nothing smart about you, Joe.”
This wasn’t a debate, where the public is edified by learning of the political positions of the two candidates. This was late-night talk-radio; it was the recitation of twitter barbs and insults.
This is not to say that the situation in Israel is any better, or that in the three election campaigns over the last 18 months our candidates comported themselves with any greater dignity. But, unfortunately, we have come to expect that.
We always expected more of America, however. At least until recently. We expected the president, and the presidential candidates to behave presidentially.
None of that was on display Tuesday evening.
What was on display, rather, was the sad state of political discourse in much of the West today. Discourse that is shallow, coarse, and insulting.
Discourse where all issues are black and white, without any middle ground, without any nuance. Discourse where the person who thinks differently from you cannot merely have a different opinion, but must be an anarchist, or a fascist. Discourse where people don’t debate, but shout. Discourse where the goal is to cancel the other out.
On Tuesday night you had a former vice president saying to the current president, “Just shut up, man,”  and the sitting president saying to a former vice president, “Joe, you’re the liar - you graduated last in your class not first in your class.”
The debate was mean, wince-worthy and ugly. Few in Israel, or anywhere else in the world, are going to look at that spectacle and say, “Why can’t we just be more like America.”
And that’s just sad, because Israelis, and the world, still need a shining city on the hill which it can strive to emulate.


Tags Joe Biden United States presidential election Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by