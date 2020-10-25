Ahead of SCOTUS vote, Republican senator tests negative for coronavirus

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) has tested negative for the coronavirus yesterday, the second negative test she took this month. This means that she will be physically able to vote Amy Coney Barrett in to the Supreme court on Monday. “Senator Loeffler is more energized than ever to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Monday," her office stated on Sunday, "before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians.” After two of her staffers tested positive on Friday, Loeffler got tested herself. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a daily newspaper in Atlanta, Loeffler "was present for votes on the Senate floor on Friday." Her office did not specify when on Friday Loeffler got her results. Her negative test earlier this month was on October 2, after President Donald Trump, along with three Republican senators, Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) tested positive. While Barrett's nomination is "expected to pass largely along party lines," says the AJC, with the favor of Republicans and opposition of Democrats, the confirmation is relying on a strict vote count. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. If Republican senators dissent or are absent, that could potentially affect the vote.