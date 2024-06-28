Lame-duck president: Implications of replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket - analysis

The significance for Israel of Thursday night's US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump is not in anything said during the debate, but rather what was said afterward: that Biden is no longer fit to be president.

Within minutes of when the two presumptive nominees from their respective parties ended the debate and didn't even look at each other, let alone shake hands, the commentators on all the networks were talking about what they said was Biden's dismal performance.

And when the leading commentators on CNN, not on Fox News but CNN, are saying that Biden fumbled the ball badly and someone needs to tell him that his time is up, then that is a moment to take note of.

It wasn't only media personalities talking about the president's need to step aside and allow for the Democratic Party convention in Chicago in August to anoint a new candidate, so were leading Democratic officials -- though mostly anonymously -- and voters in focus groups.

The questions that need to be asked

The possibility that Biden might not be on the November ballot, once only whispered about privately but now openly discussed, has far-reaching implications. This potential development not only disrupts US politics but also sends shockwaves through global affairs, particularly impacting the Middle East and Israel.

The first question, obviously, is who would replace him. Would it be Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, or perhaps Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro?

The second question is how, if any, the policies of any of these candidates on Israel and the Middle East would be different than Biden’s? Another question that will need to be addressed is how another candidate entering the race this late in the game would impact on Trump's chances of winning in November?

If it seems that this will increase Trump's chances, then how does that affect Israel's policies? How will it impact on Iran and Hamas?

There is also the question of Biden as a lame-duck president, and what impact that will have on the policies of various actors around the world, including Israel.

Presuming, perhaps, that Biden will not be in the White House in January, will that convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take actions relative to Hamas in Gaza -- and regarding a possible war in Lebanon -- that may run to Biden's opinion because of a realization that there may not be that great a price to pay in defying a president who won't be in office that much longer?

Shifting from what was said after the debate, to the content of the debate itself, several points regarding Israel, antisemitism and current anti-Israel protests in the US merit attention.

First, contrary to the perception vocal demonstrators and their cheerleaders in part of the media are trying to create, support for Israel is not something of which to be ashamed or embarrassed.

Biden did not try to hide his support for Israel, rather highlighted it -- a sign that he understands this is something the public favors.

"We saved Israel" he said. "We are the biggest producer of support for Israel than anyone in the world."

The president unequivocally placed the blame on the continuation of the current war on Hamas, said Hamas “cannot be allowed to be continued,” that it has been greatly weakened, and "should be eliminated." Those are not comments a candidate says during a debate if he thinks supporting Israel is going to cost him the election because progressives or Arab Americans will stay home.

Biden admitted that he denied Israel 2,000-pound bombs, because "they don't work very well in populated areas," reiterating his concern since the beginning of the war about civilian casualties.

In his response, Trump, as they say in poker, saw Biden's ante, and upped it, saying that Israel wants the war to continue so it can finish off Hamas, and Biden should "let them finish the job." He then made a comment rather difficult to comprehend: “He [Biden] has become like a Palestinian. But, they don't like him because he is a very bad Palestinian. He is a weak one.”

Asked point-blank whether he would support the creation of a Palestinian state, Trump replied briefly -- “I’d have to see” -- before changing the subject to trade.

The next context in which Israel came up -- in this case antisemitism and implicitly the antisemitic, anti-Israel protests around the country -- was when Biden made reference to the 2017 riot in Charlottesville. He repeated what he has said in the past that the reason he decided to challenge Trump in 2020 was because of that riot, and Trump's saying there were “fine people” on both sides of the divide -- both the white supremacists at the “Unite the Right” rally, and the counter-demonstrators who showed up to protest.

"I said, I wasn't going to run again, until I saw what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Biden said. “ People coming out of the woods carrying swastikas on torches and singing the same antisemitic bile they sang back in Germany … What American president would ever say, Nazis coming out of fields, carrying torches, singing the same anti-Semitic bile, carrying swastikas, were fine people."

Trump, in his response, dismissed the Charlottesville story as having been debunked, but leaving the listener confused over what part of the story was debunked, and how.

But in his final statement, Trump made a comment comparing the Charlottesville march -- a single march of a few hundred white supremacists chanting antisemitic slogans -- with scores of anti-Israel protests on campuses and in American cities where left-wing radicals shout antisemitic slogans are a common staple.

"We have the Palestinians and we have everybody else rioting all over the place,” he said. “You talk about Charlottesville. This is 100 times Charlottesville, 1,000 times."