Biden must step aside to defeat Trump, urges NYT's Thomas Friedman

President Joe Biden should have withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, argued New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman, who believed Biden's age and recent performance made him unfit for re-election and that a new Democratic candidate was necessary to prevent a second Donald Trump term.

Friedman and Biden have known each other for decades and see each other as friends.

Friedman, reporting from Lisbon, expressed profound disappointment after watching the Thursday night Biden-Trump debate, urging the president to put the nation's interests first by not seeking re-election.

"Joe Biden, a good man and a good president, has no business running for re-election," Friedman wrote. He added that Biden's "family and political team must gather quickly and have the hardest of conversations with the president."

Friedman painted a stark contrast between Biden and former president Trump, highlighting what he called Biden's integrity and accomplishments but also emphasizing the need for a new leader who could better tackle the challenges of the 21st century. ‘NEW YORK TIMES’ columnist Thomas Friedman (credit: Rebecca Zeffert/Flash90)

According to Friedman, Biden's age and recent performance indicated that he was no longer suited for the intense demands of the presidency.

A call for change

Friedman suggested that Biden's family and political advisers should have had an urgent and heartfelt discussion with the president to convince him to step down.

By doing so, Biden would have enabled the Democratic Party to present a fresh candidate capable of uniting both the party and the country.

This move, Friedman argued, was crucial to prevent a second Trump term.

"The Biden family and political team must gather quickly and have the hardest of conversations with the president, a conversation of love and clarity and resolve," Friedman wrote.

He emphasized the need for an open and transparent process to select a new Democratic nominee who could offer a compelling vision for America's future, especially in the face of significant technological and climate disruptions.

The stakes for America

Friedman underscored the urgency of the moment, pointing to the dawn of an artificial intelligence revolution and unprecedented climate challenges.

He believed that a younger, more dynamic leader was necessary to navigate these complexities and maintain America's global leadership.

"We are at the start of the biggest technological disruptions and the biggest climate disruption in human history," Friedman stated. He lamented the lack of discussion on these critical issues during the debate, criticizing both Biden and Trump for failing to address the pressing realities of artificial intelligence and climate change.

Despite his call for Biden to step aside, Friedman acknowledged the president's significant achievements.

"If he caps his presidency now, by acknowledging that because of age he is not up to a second term, his first and only term will be remembered as among the better presidencies in our history," Friedman asserted.

During the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, President Biden and former President Trump focused on the Israel-Hamas war, with Biden emphasizing his support for Israel and proposing a ceasefire plan.

Trump criticized Biden's approach, accusing him of being weak and likening him to a "bad Palestinian."

The debate also touched on other issues such as abortion, immigration, and the economy, highlighting the deep polarization and concerns among voters.