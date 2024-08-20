Biden at DNC: 'Those protesters have a point, innocent people are being killed on both sides'

President Joe Biden received one of more than a dozen raucous rounds of applause on Monday night during his prime time speech from the main stage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night when calling for an end to the war in Gaza and peace and security for Israel.

Biden acknowledged the thousands of protestors who have swarmed the streets outside of the convention.

"Those protesters out on the street, they have a point," Biden said. "A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.

"As you know, I wrote a peace treaty for Gaza. Two days ago, I put forward a proposal that brought us closer to doing what we've done since October 7," Biden said.

Blinken working around the clock

Biden said his Secretary of State Antony Blinken is working around the clock to prevent a wider war, reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian, health, and food assistance into Gaza to end civilian suffering. Cameron Benrub, a protestor along with others shouts pro-Palestinian slogans while marching on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024. (credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)

"And finally, finally, finally, deliver a ceasefire and end this war," Biden said, banging his fist on the podium for emphasis.

There were no major or notable disruptions during Biden's remarks.