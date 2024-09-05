Republicans paint a Harris-Walz administration as sympathetic toward Hamas, Iran at RJC conference

Well-timed boos were abundant throughout the ballroom during Wednesday night's opening of the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual Las Vegas summit.

Mentions of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's failed Iran policies, Sen. Chuck Schumer, college campus leaders, members of the "squad" and withholding weapons from Israel all gave way to a chorus of boos, hollers and thunderous claps on the table.

While each speaker mentioned their various trips to Israel and legislative accomplishments standing up for the Jewish community, bashing Harris's perceived coziness to Iran was pervasive.

RNC Chair Michael Whatley called Harris "the most radical and least serious person who has ever run for president."

"If she wins, she will make America weaker than ever before. She will abandon Israel and her people, as we have already seen," Whatley said. "Harris and Biden lifted the sanctions and gave Iran the money they needed to fund October 7. That horrific day would never have happened without the actions of the Biden-Harris administration.:

Whatley accused Harris of standing by Hamas and fighting attempts for Israel to defend itself.

"Israel deserves nothing short of America's full-throated support," Ernst said. "But you and I both know that can only happen if we elect Donald J Trump."

Support for Israel questioned

Ernst went on to say Harris will not be the friend that Israel needs. While Ernst accused Harris of refusing to answer whether or not she supports an arms embargo on Israel, Harris told CNN she would not change from current policy.

"I learned something, folks. She's not only sympathetic to the pro-Hamas way of the demographic party, but she is surrounding herself with pro-Iran advisors."

"But look at the Biden administration. They have been rewriting dollars after dollars, billions of dollars to Iran. Where do they get the money?" Scott said. "I mean, they're the biggest state-sponsored terrorists. They get the money from us."

"But look at the Biden administration. They have been rewriting dollars after dollars, billions of dollars to Iran. Where do they get the money?" Scott said. "I mean, they're the biggest state-sponsored terrorists. They get the money from us."

Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, also running for reelection, spoke of his efforts on the House Ways and Means Committee to hold universities accountable for antisemitism.

"They say sunlight is the best disinfectant. That's because sunlight also applies heat, which our committee has been doing to college administrators for the last year," Smith said to a raucous applause.

"I have put American universities on notice. If the Biden-Harris administration continues to appease the pro-Hamas left within their party by refusing to act on our request to revoke the tax-exempt status of any organization funding any violent protest, I know that a Trump-Vance administration and the Republican Party will stand squarely behind Israel and the Jewish people around the world," Smith said.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum asked the crowd if they would want a Harris presidency or a Trump presidency.

"Let's think about it. Donald Trump imposed maximum pressure on Iran. Let's put pressure on them, and we're going to get maximum support to Israel," Burgum said. "Kamala Harris supported maximum pressure against Israel and maximum appeasement for Iran."

Burgum said RJC has to stand by the president who will put "our country back on track, restore peace and strength throughout the world, stand by Israel," and ensure that RJC reelects "one of the greatest political allies Israel has ever known."