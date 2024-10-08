In Oct. 7 remembrance speech, Trump says future of US-Israeli relationship rests on his reelection

The bond between Israel and the United States will once again be "stronger and closer than it ever was before," former President Donald Trump said on Monday night during an October 7 remembrance event he hosted at his Miami club, but only "if and when" he wins the election.

Mega GOP donor Miriam Adelson introduced Trump, echoing the former president's frequent claim that she also believes October 7 wouldn't have happened with Trump in the White House.

"Hamas would not have dared, Hezbollah would not have dared, the Houthis would not have dared, and yes, the Ayatollah of Iran would never have dared because even they understand when they are faced with real courage, they can spot a strong leader who will make their lives hell if they get out of line," she said.

Trump said if he didn't win the election, there would be tremendous consequences for "everything." Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump points to a supporter at the end of a town hall as he campaigns in Fayetteville, North Carolina, US. October 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

"You know, I say that November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country," Trump said. "I think it will also be the most important day in the history of Israel. If you want to know the truth, I believe that. I think you believe that, too."

GOP free of antisemitism

Trump went on to say the Republican party has not been infected by the "horrible disease" of antisemitism and that it "hopefully won't be" as long as he's in charge.

Trump did not condemn right-wing antisemitism.

Antisemitic bigotry has no place in a civilized society or universities, and it has no place in the United States, Trump said.

What is needed more than ever is a return of unwavering American leadership and unquestioned American strength, he said.

"We were strong, we were powerful. We were respected like this country has not been respected in many, many decades, just four years ago. That's what I intend to deliver as the 47th president of the United States. We're going to deliver everything that we want," Trump said. "And we will have peace in the Middle East. We will have strength and resilience, and we will have a very powerful and strong Israel. And I will be with you all the way."

Earlier Monday, Trump visited the Ohel, the resting place of Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, one of the most influential rabbis in modern history and the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. Trump was accompanied by the family of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a holocaust survivor, as well as Jewish activists and local government officials.