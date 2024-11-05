Russia denies claims of US election interference

Moscow has denied US Intelligence agencies' reports that Russia was behind videos intending to diminish faith in the presidential election, The Moscow Times reported Tuesday.

"We have noticed the statement of the US intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless," the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement on Telegram.

One of the videos that was widely circulated on social media showed a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted several times in Georgia. In the video, he claims in a notably robotic voice: "We are from Haiti. We came to America six months ago, and we already have our American citizenship – we're voting Kamala Harris."

The FBI, CISA, and the Director of National Intelligence agencies called the video part of "Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans." A voter walks to cast their ballot during early voting in the presidential election at a polling station at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library in Tampa, Florida, US, November 1, 2024. (credit: OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)

Moscow claims that the US has no proof

The embassy said that Russia had not received "any proof for these claims during its communications with US officials," as reported by The Moscow Times.

"As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we respect the will of the American people," the statement continued. "All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander."