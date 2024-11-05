Fake bomb threats linked to Russia briefly close Georgia polling locations

At least two polling sites in the US election battleground state of Georgia were briefly evacuated on Tuesday after fake bomb threats that election officials in the state blamed on Russian agents.

The threats, which were deemed to be non-credible, caused two polling locations in Fulton County, Georgia, to be evacuated. Both re-opened after about 30 minutes, officials said, and the county is seeking a court order to extend the location's voting hours past the statewide 7 p.m. deadline.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Russian interference was behind the Election Day bomb hoaxes.

"They're up to mischief, it seems. They don't want us to have a smooth, fair, and accurate election, and if they can get us to fight among ourselves, they can count that as a victory," Raffensperger told reporters.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Entrance to the FBI Building in Washington, DC. (credit: drnadig via Getty Images)

In a statement, the FBI said it was aware of non-credible bomb threats to polling locations in several states, with many of them originating from Russian email domains.

Georgia alone received more than two dozen phony bomb threats on Election Day, most of which occurred in Fulton County, an FBI official said.

A senior official in Raffensperger's office, speaking on the condition of anonymity to speak freely, said the Georgia bomb hoaxes were sent from email addresses that had been used by Russians trying to interfere in previous US elections.

The threats were sent to US media and the two polling locations, the official said. "It's a likelihood it's Russia," the official said.

Neck and neck

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race to win the White House. Opinion polls suggest the contest is too close to call.

The phony bomb threats mark the latest in a string of examples of alleged interference by the Russians in the 2024 election.

On Nov. 1, US intelligence officials warned that Russian actors manufactured a video that falsely depicted Haitians illegally casting ballots in Georgia. Intelligence officials also found that the Russians created a separate phony video that falsely accused someone associated with the Harris presidential ticket of taking a bribe from an entertainer.

US intelligence officials have also accused Russia of interfering in previous US presidential elections, especially the 2016 race, which Trump won against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.