Biden defeats Trump in first election results of the day

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden trounced over US President Donald Trump 5-0, to take home the tiny township Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.These are the first official results of the day. Dixville Notch is normally the first to declare election results nationwide - this year they had five voters total.Owner of Balsams Resort and Dixvill Notch selectmen, Les Otten - who ran for mayor in 2010 - was one of the five votes."It's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us," he said, according to Axios.
Results are in: 5 votes for Biden/Harris, 0 votes for Trump/Pence. #Election2020 #ElectionDay #MidnightVote #DixvilleNotch #PresidentialElection #NHpolitics pic.twitter.com/R24iDOu4pe— Dixville Vote (@DixvilleVote) November 3, 2020