The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Biden reaffirms campaign promise to increase US admissions of refugees

“We’re safer, stronger, a better country because of their contributions,” said Biden on the impacts of accepting more refugees.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 12:49
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed his campaign promise to raise the US annual refugee admissions target to 125,000 on Thursday, Huff Post reported. This target is higher than the target of 110,000 admissions target approved by former president Barack Obama in 2016.
In a video recorded for the 40th anniversary of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Biden said that "The US has long stood as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden and oppressed, a leader in resettling refugees, in our humanitarian response.” He then promised to "reclaim that proud legacy for our country.”
“We’re safer, stronger, a better country because of their contributions,” said Biden on the impacts of accepting more refugees.
Trump temporarily froze refugee admissions in one of his first executive orders and his administration repeatedly lowered available slots, according to Huff Post. In October the slots were capped at 15,000, a historic low.
Trumps admissions policies led to much of the US admission program infrastructure being dismantled after budgets were cut, making hitting Biden's target a challenge.
Another challenge that a Biden administration will face following Trump administration policy is reuniting separated migrant families, according to NBC. There are still 666 children Trump administration lawyers have not been able to find the parents of. Additionally, some parents who were contacted have chosen to leave their children in the US anticipating that they will be able to have better, safer lives there.
The "Remain in Mexico" policy will also pose logistical challenges for the Biden administration, NBC reported. The Biden administration is committed to ending this policy, but has not yet determined a way to do so, a source told NBC.
The Jesuit Refugee Service is a Catholic organization the mission of which is to advocate on behalf of refugees and forcibly displaces persons.


Tags refugees Joe Biden Donald Trump refugee children
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by