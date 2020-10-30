Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll

US President Donald Trump seems to be leading in Pennsylvania over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to a new survey by Trafalgar Group, as reported by the Washington Times.The survey consisted of 1,076 voters, and showed that Trump had the support of 48.4% of those asked in comparison to Biden's 47.6%, once the "leaning" voters were included. The small difference of 0.8%, however, falls within the survey's 2.9% margin of error. Trafalgar claims that this disparity between itself and other polls published is the company's way of discovering Trump supporters who refuse to disclose their choice due to believing they will receive a negative portrayal, according to the Times. The firm also tries to keep questioning below one to two minutes in order to make sure that even impatient people will be willing to take the time and answer their questions, which come in a few methods: live callers, automated voice, texts, emails, and two proprietary cyber methods.The polling company also puts Trump ahead of Biden in several other swing states, including Ohio by four points, Florida by two points, North Carolina by two points, Arizona by four points, and Michigan by one point.Trafalgar polls in 2016 predicted a victory for Trump in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well.