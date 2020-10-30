The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll

The survey consisted of 1,076 voters, and showed Trump to have the support of 48.4% of those asked, in comparison to Biden's 47.6%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 17:31
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump seems to be leading in Pennsylvania over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to a new survey by Trafalgar Group, as reported by the Washington Times.
The survey consisted of 1,076 voters, and showed that Trump had the support of 48.4% of those asked in comparison to Biden's 47.6%, once the "leaning" voters were included. The small difference of 0.8%, however, falls within the survey's 2.9% margin of error.
Trafalgar claims that this disparity between itself and other polls published is the company's way of discovering Trump supporters who refuse to disclose their choice due to believing they will receive a negative portrayal, according to the Times.
The firm also tries to keep questioning below one to two minutes in order to make sure that even impatient people will be willing to take the time and answer their questions, which come in a few methods: live callers, automated voice, texts, emails, and two proprietary cyber methods.
The polling company also puts Trump ahead of Biden in several other swing states, including Ohio by four points, Florida by two points, North Carolina by two points, Arizona by four points, and Michigan by one point.
Trafalgar polls in 2016 predicted a victory for Trump in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, as well.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by