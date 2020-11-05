Iran: Next US administration will 'surrender' to Iran

Iran’s regime thinks the next US administration will “surrender” to them and return to the Iran Deal, according to comments from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday. In a speech about the Islamic Republic's successes in improving water infrastructure, he also slammed the US. “The gentleman in the White House ruthlessly increased sanctions,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump. This was “economic war” that harmed Iran during the COVID-19 crisis. “They [the US] did not adhere to any principles: neither human rights principles nor international law. At the same time, I am confident that the Iranian nation will eventually win," he said. "It does not matter what the outcome of the US election is tonight or tomorrow, and whose power is in anyone's hands – there is no doubt that the future US administration will succumb to the will of the Iranian people.“They have no choice but to surrender to the law, order and pressure of public opinion and to the patience and resistance of this great nation,” he said.Rouhani praised Iran for its steadfastness in the face of the pandemic, saying that the country could withstand any hardship. Iranian currency, under pressure due to the US sanctions, appears to be moving in the opposite direction, strengthening in hopes that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win. Biden’s team has hinted it could return to the 2015 Iran Deal or at least reverse some of Trump’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran. Referring to the new infrastructure projects, Rouhani said that "the opening of these projects is a clear reason that our nation does not stand and does not bend its knees.” Iran has a new national plan to move water from the Persian Gulf to desert areas. Rouhani praised the engineers who helped revive Lake Urmia and who worked on the water projects. The Iranian president slammed those who felt it was wise to boycott his country and said that its self-sufficiency and development in the face of adversity showcases its ability. Iran had been under sanctions for many years, but the Iran Deal has seen many of those sanctions relaxed. Tehran is also out from under an arms embargo.
Rouhani addressed environmental concerns, saying the new water transmission methods will not harm the environment. He also said that Iran now has some 70 desalination facilities. He pointed to Bandar Abbas Port as a place where desalination has succeeded. He also said there is a "huge project" to move oil to the small port town of Jask about 1,700 km. south of Tehran, which will be completed next year.