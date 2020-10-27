Jews for Trump in NY rally met with violent reaction

Fights and scuffles broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.The caravan traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park. According to videos shared on social media, several cars in the pro-Trump convoy were pelted with eggs or stones,According to police, a pro-Trump caravan, which included Trump’s personal lawyer and the city’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani, passed through Times Square, where it converged with a group of anti-Trump protesters who had marched from Brooklyn. The two sides began shouting, calling each other “fascists” and “anarchists” according to the videos.In one video showing physical fights between several people, police officers detain an unidentified man and protesters chant “let him go.”Another video showed a small group of people throwing objects from a Brooklyn highway overpass at vehicles bedecked with Trump flags.Giuliani briefly greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade, videos show.New York City police said seven people were taken into custody in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square. Charges were pending Sunday night.Haley Cohen contributed to this report.