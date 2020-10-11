Large block letter sign reading 'TRUMP' appears over 405 Freeway

A large sign reading "TRUMP" in white block letters, mimicking the one in the Hollywood hills, was taken down by city officials after appearing just over the 405 in the Sepulveda Pass area of Los Angeles overnight on Tuesday, according to local news station KTLA.The city cited the reason for the sign's removal as being a traffic hazard. It was causing too many drivers to rubberneck and slow their cars to either take a photo or just take a peak. The sign was first reported at 6:41 a.m. by a passing driver, who reported it over fire concerns considering the 10-foot-tall structure was constructed within a dry bush.The city knocked down the letters of the sign, but since it was located on private property, officials said that it is up to the land owner to remove the letters from the property. It was not stated who owns the land.US President Donald Trump lent his voice after hearing of the sign's appearance in the California hills."Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forrest [sic] fires, or water ‘rationing’ (coming soon). We can win in California NOW!" he said on Twitter. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forrest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW! https://t.co/6O8F9jjhTf— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020