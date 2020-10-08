The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pence, Harris, clash over Iran nuclear agreement during debate

Kamala Harris criticized Trump for withdrawing from the deal and said it had put the US “in a position where we are less safe."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 07:50
A combination picture shows democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivering a campaign speech in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looking on while delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/FILE PHOTO)
A combination picture shows democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivering a campaign speech in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looking on while delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/FILE PHOTO)
Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, participated in the Vice-Presidential debate on Wednesday, which included a brief exchange on the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. While the debate was mostly focused on domestic issues such as COVID-19, the economy and the supreme court, it also included a segment on foreign policy.
Harris criticized Trump for withdrawing from the deal and said it had put the US “in a position where we are less safe because they are building up what might end up being a significant nuclear arsenal.”
“We were in that deal, guys,” she continued. “We were in the Iran nuclear deal with friends and allies, and because of Donald Trump's unilateral foreign policy, coupled with his isolationism, he pulled us out and has made America less safe.”
Harris went on to say that “the thing that has always been part of the strength of our nation in addition to our great military has been that we keep our word, but Donald Trump doesn't understand that.”
Vice President, Mike Pence, pushed back and told Harris: “Well, President Trump kept his word when we moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem,” adding that the previous administration has not relocated the embassy to Israel’s capital.
“You talk about reentering the Iran nuclear deal,” Pence continued. “When the last administration transferred $1.8 billion to the leading state sponsor of terrorism, President Donald Trump got us out of that deal.” He also mentioned the killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and added: “America is safer and our allies are safer.”
Pence noted that when Trump took office, “ISIS had captured an area of the Middle East, the size of Pennsylvania. But President Trump unleashed the American military, and our armed forces destroyed the ISIS caliphate and took down their leader, al-Baghdadi, without one American casualty.”
Harris replied to Pence’s point on Soleimani and said: “After the strike on Soleimani, there was a counter-strike on our troops in Iraq, and they suffered serious brain injuries. And do you know what Donald Trump dismissed them as? Headaches.” She also mentioned media reports that suggested that Russia put bounties on the heads of American soldiers and said: “Joe Biden will hold Russia to account for any threats to our national security or to our troops.”


