Trump shaped by abusive father, is a cheater – new book claims

Mary L Trump, a niece of US President Donald Trump, attempts to explain his personality based on their family’s dark past.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 8, 2020 02:00
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The success of US President Donald Trump to lead the Republican party and later defeat Hillary Clinton in the previous US elections shocked the world.
Trump’s unusual style of leadership, which includes directly speaking to his supporters using social media, colorful language and extreme risk-taking split the country with many being appalled by it and others approving of it, hailing moving the US embassy to Jerusalem or the January operation killing IRG General Qasem Soleimani as the sort of actions America should take if it means to lead the free world.  
 
Mary L. Trump, who is the president’s niece, has another view which she shares in her upcoming book to be released on July 14 Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, she thinks Trump was shaped by “a sociopath”, his late father Fred.  
 
Sociopaths are able to manipulate and cheat at ease as they do not believe other people have valid emotions. The disorder is linked to Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). There is no known expert medical opinion Fred Trump was in any way a narcissist or a sociopath and, since he is dead, there is no way to verify such claims.
The president’s niece is using the terms as a clinical psychologist seeking to describe what she thinks about her family. Yet she makes clear Donald Trump never in any way met with her as a therapist.   
 
Mary Trump describes Donald Trump as a young man damaged by his mother abandoning him for a year when he was a child and being raised by a man who “would scar him for life,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Allegedly, the Trump household was full of sexism, antisemitic views, and large amounts of alcohol consumption. Fred Trump was born in 1905 and would have been a young man during the 1930’s, racial segregation, to name but one social reality of his times, would only end in the US during the late 1960’s. Making it something he would be born into and live with for most of his life.  
 
She claims Donald Trump had his sister Maryanne do his homework for him and paid a man called Joe Shapiro take his SATs as well. Maryanne Trump Berry would grow up  to become a federal court judge, now retired, she told Mary her brother is "a clown" and that he will never win the elections, NBC news reported.
Berry, who is a Catholic, also claimed her brother doesn’t attend services unless cameras are present and lacks any principles.  
 
White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews claimed that Trump “describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child.”  
 
This isn't the first book attempting to use psychology to understand Trump, in the 2019 book Understanding Trump psychoanalyst Justin Frank claimed the President is, mentally speaking, a prisoner of his father and "hates reality", daily kos reported.     
  
   
          


