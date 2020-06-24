Donald Trump: What did George Washington do wrong?

US President Donald Trump slammed protesters who attacked historical monuments in a Tuesday night speech in Phoenix, Arizona, when he said "What did Washington do wrong?" Trump was speaking about a trend that had evolved during recent mass protests in which historical monuments honoring historical figures such as George Washington and Ulysses Grant were attacked as they kept slaves while they were alive. Trump told his audience that "ten years is a long time to spend in prison," meaning this is the punishment those who sabotage historical landmarks will get. To which the crowd responded with cheers. The mass protests erupted after the death of African-American man George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck despite pleas Floyd can't breathe. The protesters, who are associated with Black Lives Matter, seek to change the way American history is regarded and removed landmarks for Confederate war heroes and other figures.