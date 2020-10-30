Twitter puts warning on Obama-era A-G tweet, removes it citing 'error'

Former attorney-general Eric H. holder, who was the A-G during the Obama administration, had a tweet temporarily censored with a warning label on his official account before Twitter withdrew the label saying it had made "an error," The Washington Times reported. Holder tweeted urging voters to "vote in person" due to "Supreme Court rulings on mail-in ballots and Trump's effort to undermine the Postal Service."
Twitter briefly labeled the tweet as “disputed and might be misleading.” Twitter later said that because the tweet was “technically correct in some states,” it was not misleading and the label was removed. Holder's tweet that appears to be a dig at the Supreme Court is surprising from a former attorney-general, according to The Washington Times.
Given Supreme Court rulings on mail ballots and Trump's effort to undermine the Postal Service, I strongly suggest that you now vote in person - try early voting or find a drop box. Protect your health but don’t let anyone deprive you of your most precious right. Have a plan.— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 27, 2020
