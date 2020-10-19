Should social media giants be trusted to ‘fact check’ news?

Last week a story published by The New York Post that appeared to show emails linked to US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son became the center of a struggle by social media giants to limit exposure of the public to “unsafe” news that was not “fact-checked.” The unprecedented attempt by both Facebook and Twitter - two ostensibly rival companies that have built a collective user base of more than 3 billion people - to stop people posting a news story has major ramifications for global media, democracy and regulators. The social media giants today influence the way most of the world receives information and their news. Most governments do not regulate these giants so the public has little way of knowing what rights they may have. Decisions appear arbitrary. For instance this month Facebook banned Holocaust denial. Why did it take so long when other forms of hate and racism have been banned? It’s not clear. In Israel, Knesset voices such as Michal Cotler-Wunsch has been outspoken about social media tolerating antisemitism and demanding explanations. There are concerns about why some governments appear to be able to get social media giants to remove content, such as criticism of Turkey’s human rights violations, and whether other authoritarian regimes might soon be able to leverage influence to suppress critical news stories. There are also questions about why authoritarian regimes, such as Iran, can post whatever conspiracy theory they want on social media while media in democracies, such as The New York Post had their stories taken down or circulation of them reduced. Let’s start with what we know about the story at The New York Post. Almost a week after the story broke there is still no transparency about the decision-making process that went into suppressing the story or why this particular story violated the company guidelines. The links to several articles were targeted by social media companies. The articles claimed to expose emails linked to Biden’s son and various foreign interests. The story was scandalous and salacious. Initially users of Twitter reported that attempts to post a link to the story resulted in no tweet being sent. In addition attempts to click on a link to the story by those who had evidently tweeted it prior to the ban received a message that the “link may be unsafe.” The Orwellian term “unsafe” was lacking clarity. Twitter said that the link had been identified by Twitter “partners” as “potentially spammy.” It might contain “malicious links that could steal personal information” or it might contain “certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules.” Later Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey would claim that the efforts by the company to communicate what it was doing was not great. Direct messages of the article and blocking of the URL were both done with “zero context.” Twitter claimed that the article was blocked because it “violated its private information policy and its hacked material policy,” the BBC reported. It was not clear if these policies had been enforced before against journalists and newspapers. Historically, media have relied on whistle blowers and others that might pass on hacked or private information. Facebook took a slightly different tack with the same story. It slowed down how the story was being shared and who was seeing it. Large social media companies rely on algorithms to decide who sees the flood of content being posted. For instance over the years the companies took action to limit the spread of “fake news” and also to keep users on their sites rather than rewarding viral videos of things like cats that took people via click bait to some other website. Many of these decisions were guided by profit-making desires. Politics has also played a role after social media giants were accused of enabling the spread of misinformation before the 2016 US elections. The rise of ISIS caused the companies to reduce accounts linked to extremists. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to unprecedented intervention to ostensibly stop people from spreading misinformation about masks or various drugs. When it came to the story about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, Facebook said that it was reducing the “distribution” on the platform. Online publication The Intercept pointed out in an article that the company had “dispatched a life-long Democratic Party operative who now works for Facebook” to make the announcement. Facebook reportedly slows down other stories “when there are questions about their veracity, so that third-party fact checkers can have a look,” according to the BBC. There is almost no transparency about who these fact-checkers are or how they are assigned to a story if a news organization can contest the “fact” checking. When it comes to politics the suggestion that there is only one list of “facts” that can be verified is troubling because many issues are up for debate. For instance if someone is accused of being “corrupt.” Is it only a “fact” if the person has been convicted of some form of corruption, or can the appearance of corruption be enough to make this accusation. Many major historical incidents still lack clarity regarding the facts of how and why they transpired. For instance the Turkish government denies the Armenian Genocide. Would Turkish government “fact checkers” be allowed to make it so that US readers cannot read the word “genocide” in articles about the fate of Armenians during the Second World War? Recent news from France points to a museum that had to stop an exhibition on Mongolian history due to objections from China. What are the “facts” of the case? Will Beijing influence social media giants to make sure that only its “facts” are used? We don’t know how the third party “fact checkers” will begin to influence what information we are allowed to see in the future but giving over news articles to random fact checkers is not likely to produce a good outcome. It is generally better for controversies to be debates openly, in the public space, than behind closed doors. We know a lot more about the Vietnam War or sexual harassment in Hollywood because people were able to come forward with information and share controversial details publicly, than had we relied on “fact checkers.” For instance, when reports about Harvey Weinstein began to circulate years ago journalists and news organization were put under tremendous pressure not to run stories about the developing accusations. Had “fact checkers” been allowed to stop distribution of the initial articles they might have killed the story because there were no “facts” when the allegations first surfaced. Only later, because women were able to come forward and court cases began, have the details been determined. The recent incidents at social media giants look like they will have a chilling effect - not only on issues of freedom of expression, but also on controversial reports in general. Social media giants intervened arbitrarily in The New York Post story and they appeared to do it in coordination. It wasn’t clear how this communication happened, but it was highly unusual that both giants would act together. However it appears that social media giants are increasingly acting in unity to scrub their sites of certain information. For instance, after incidents of violence, such as terror attacks, the accounts of users linked to the incidents are often rapidly deleted. The evidence of their radicalization is thus lost to the public and researchers. A woman who ran a YouTube channel and opened fire at the company headquarters in 2018 had her social media history rapidly scrubbed. YouTube and Facebook have both been deleting videos from many years ago that show atrocities committed by the Syrian regime. Ostensibly these are removed because they violate some violent content guidelines. However, researchers point out that now the videos will be lost to history and potentially lost to courts that want to investigate Damascus war crimes. This would be a bit like removing all the images of the Nazi war crimes and death camps simply because they show violence or nudity. That would be convenient for the Nazi criminals, and have left the victims in a tougher place to show what was done to them. Because government regulators have not mandated that social media giants archive all their accounts before arbitrary deletions, massive amounts of evidence of crimes and the history of humanity in the last decades is vanishing at an unprecedented rate. It would be similar to burning down archives all over the world arbitrarily just because some contain offensive material. It is unclear if images from the Mai Lai massacre would be permitted on social media these days. This means that jarring images from the past, whether the Shoah or crimes in Vietnam or crimes of the Iranian regime, are all slowly being taken away from a generation of the public, so they will be blind to past war crimes and human rights abuses, under the guise that the acts depicted are violent or offensive. Alongside the destruction of history that takes place during deletion of accounts, a destruction that has been allowed to happen because governments have no intervened and demanded archiving of accounts, there are also more frequent culling of accounts by social media giants that allege mass networks of bots. One story noted that there might be 48 million “bots” on Twitter in 2017. Social media giants have often identified government backed attempts to influence social media, including armies of fake accounts pushed by Turkey’s ruling party and connected to other political campaigns from the US to Israel. But just deleting hundreds of thousands of accounts at a whim doesn’t really help if the evidence of how they were managed isn’t turned over to authorities and news organizations for research. The same is true for research into the rise of ISIS and terror networks. In 2018 reports said Twitter had removed 1.2 million terrorist-linked or supporting accounts. Facebook had taken down 14 million of terrorist content. This is good but without archiving it there is no way to go back and research how social media helped ISIS grow and radicalized many ISIS supporters. In some ways the decision of these giants to remove the content also helps to hide their role in providing a platform to it. Most of the radicalization of terrorists in the last decades has been online. This is in contrast to the 1990s when tapes of Osama Bin Laden were passed around by extremists. Many people who have gone out to conduct terror attacks, such as the recent killing of a teacher in France, likely were triggered by seeing information online. Understanding how better to tamp down on radicalization online, perhaps by intervening with positive messages of coexistence or helping security services identify potential radicalized networks, is made less possible by just deleting information that might point to a terror network or cell. On the other side of the coin, countries could exploit social media companies to go after dissidents by demanding information from the companies. The arbitrary actions of the social media giants have little scrutiny or checks or balances from governments. For instance, an account that only provided Kurdish language lessons was arbitrarily suspended, accounts that document weapons in Iraq and Libya have been suspended, Iranian dissidents have been targeted for suspension, as have those who track planes using open source intelligence gathering. Each time the online community has had to beg the social media giants, usually through tweets to “Jack” to try to get the accounts reinstated. There is very little transparency on why an account devoted to Kurdish language is removed one day and reinstated the next. It usually appears to be that they were targeted, perhaps by government-backed armies of fake accounts in places like Ankara that report the language lessons as “terrorism.” The public is often in the dark about these arbitrary decisions. For instance Zoom acknowledged in June it had suspended activists accounts due to requests from China. Given the massive amount of influence these companies hold the allegations that powerful governments can get dissidents silenced globally through a simple phone call or request is chilling. Yet democratic governments have not bothered to even demand basic transparency on why people are suspended. The claims that social media companies are above regulation is not logical historically. All industries that have massive influence are regulated, from hotels to gas stations and radio. Billion and trillion dollar corporations that have billions of users are never left totally unregulated. Only in the case of social media giants have they been allowed to grow so large that they now appear to control much of the information in the world and small democracies may function today at the whim of which accounts a CEO wants to limit or enhance the distribution of.We don’t know how the company algorithms work, so we don’t know the degree to which they may play a outsized role in elections. It would be a bit like handing over control of all the traffic on highways to a company so that it can route the people wherever it wants, one day to IKEA, the next to the beach, moving them past advertising billboards along the way. In no other walk of life are the daily activities of so many controlled by so few. The world generally accepts the concept of social media giant benevolence. The idea is that they only intervene when absolutely necessary to stop “unsafe” content. However, the intervention against The New York Post appears to be a turning point, one that went mostly unnoticed because it appeals to the left-leaning media in the US that generally felt the “Biden’s emails” story was a non-scandal or one designed to aid US President Donald Trump. That was a good test run for the social media giants to pick an easy target so that next time a news story goes against what some people feel should be read by the public it can be removed. Was the story stopped because of hacked emails or because it was “unsafe” or not “factual.” Was this just benevolent intervention to stop a story spreading that contained problematic information? We don’t know. Social media giants have a good reason to fear being manipulated on the eve of elections. The concept of an “October surprise” is linked to use of media to spotlight a story damaging to one candidate. In an era of globalized internet information spreads faster than ever before. It is this logic that guides the armies of content monitors at social media giants. But there have been many questions over the years about those content checkers making mistakes, such as when content is flagged as unsafe or pornographic. For instance, nudity in artworks may be censored under nudity policies, anti-racism protesters may be flagged as “racist” if they post an image of a swastika drawn by vandals to raise awareness. Artificial intelligence and algorithms now often scan information that is posted, flagging it falsely. Of equal concern small media and non-profits found that their attempts to pay to boost posts on Facebook were often flagged as “political” without any logic as to why. Twitter has labeled Russian-government linked accounts as state affiliated but not done the same with Qatari or Turkish or Iranian regime accounts. The arbitrary labelling leaves users confused. The sudden decision to limit viewership of the story at The New York Post may be seen historically as a watershed moment in social media history. News organizations and journalists covering events may now find their content, whether live streams or publishing scandalous articles, blocked due to reasons that are unclear or arbitrary. A journalist who now receives leaks may be concerned about publishing it, lest “fact checkers” determine it is not a “fact” simply because it is new information. Those covering war crimes may find they cannot post photos of the crimes or evidence because it is “violent content” and “unsafe.” It is unclear when the next journalist and major media will be told their breaking news is being prevented from being posted, perhaps because a foreign government doesn’t want it posted, but the lack of transparency in how these decisions are made has already had a chilling affect.