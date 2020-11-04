US elections: Pennsylvania battleground remains close

The key battleground state of Pennsylvania remains closely contested as the votes continue to be tallied.While traditionally leaning towards the Democratic Party, the race in the swing-state remains close, with current polls at the time of writing seeing incumbent Republican President Donald Trump edging ahead of Joe Biden. However, not all the votes have been tallied in the state, which is worth a total of 20 electoral votes. This is partially due to absentee ballots, which the state did not begin counting until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day itself. Further complicating things are the mail-in votes, as not all of them have arrived.Last week, the US Supreme Court let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court that officials in the state could accept mail-in ballots three days after the election, so long as they were postmarked by Election Day.According to Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the state has around 1 million mail-in votes, and insists the state will count each one of them. Current estimates provided by CNN have shown Trump with a 55% edge over Biden, winning a majority of the state's counties. However, the mail-in ballots are projected to be likely Democratic, following multiple media comments suggesting Trump voters primarily voted in person rather than by mail.
