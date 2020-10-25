US ultra-Orthodox rabbis lavish Trump with praise 10 days before election

A letter of effusive praise for US President Donald Trump has been signed and published by some of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the world just ten days before the presidential election. In their letter published in Mishpacha Magazine on Sunday, the rabbis lavished Trump with tributes for having said that houses of worship should remain open during the global COVID-19 pandemic which has taken some 225,000 lives in the US alone, including many senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis. The rabbis who signed the letter were the Grand Rabbi of Satmar in Kiryas Yoel, New York Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum; Grand Rabbi of Satmar in Williamsburg, New York, Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum; Grand Rabbi of Viznitz Rabbi Yisroel Hager; Grand Rabbi of Bobov Rabbi Benzion Halberstam; Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, a senior member of the Agudath Yisrael of America’s Council of Torah Sages, as well as several other hassidic grand rabbis and senior ultra-Orthodox leaders. Other hassidic grand rabbis sign the letter included the grand rabbis of the Pupa, Munkacs, New Square, and Rachmistrivka. In their letter of praise for Trump, the rabbis wrote that they wished “to express our deepest gratitude to you, Mr. President, especially in light of your recent declaration that houses of worship should be considered ‘essential’.”Trump made comments back in May that houses of worship be considered places which provide “essential services,” and an initiative to publish a letter of thanks by senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis was initiated then, although the letter has not been published until now. “You have given a powerful voice to what all good people know beyond any doubt: that now, more than ever, we must turn to Almighty G-d, fortifying our faith and staying true to our values in the face of these current tribulations,” continued the rabbis. “You understand, Mr. President, that it is our faith in G-d that will keep us strong and lift us out of this calamity, wrote the rabbis. “As you have strengthened America to proudly hold aloft the banner of G-d and religious belief, so too, may G-d Almighty bless you to proudly lead us to victory in our current war with COVID-19, the continued, quoting from the book of Psalms to say “May you go ‘from strength to strength’ leading us forward towards ever greater good.”The rabbis ended their missive with a special prayer for Trump, asking God to “bless and keep, preserve and rescue, exalt and magnify, and lift up higher and higher the President of these United States of America.
Mishpacha Magazine said that despite the adulatory nature of the letter and its timing less than two weeks before the election it was not meant as political letter of endorsement by the rabbis for Trump.
Mass gatherings, including in houses of worship, have been blamed for severe outbreaks of COVID-19, with the International Journal of Infectious Diseases noting that a religious meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the end of February 2020 was responsible for 48 percent of that country’s coronavirus cases by the end of May.Numerous senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis have died from the disease, with several hassidic grand rabbis amongst their number, including the Grand Rabbi of Kozlover hassidim, the Grand Rabbi of Amshinov hassidim in Borough Park, New York, the Grand Rabbi of Stanislaver hassidim, the Grand Rabbi of Novominsk hassidim, and the Grand Rabbi of Pittsburgher hassidim.Less than two weeks ago, the head of the Satmar community of Grand Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum in Williamsburg, New York, Rabbi Meir Zelig Rispler also died from COVID-19.
