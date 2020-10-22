US voters will choose same party for president, senate and house - poll

A new survey by Pew Research Center released on Thursday found that American voters are increasingly partisan in their voting habits, preferring to vote for the same part in elections for the president, senate and house. According to the poll, only 4% of registered US voters intend to vote for different parties in the elections taking place on November 3.Republican candidate in their district (35% of all voters). For the senate, the largest share of voters said they intend to vote for both Biden and the Democratic Senate candidate (42%) or Trump and the Republican Senate candidate (38%) in their state.Broken down by age, the share of voters casting a ballot for one single party in all election races increases with age, with 22% of Generation Z voters planning to cast their ballot this way, compared to nearly half (47%) of Silent Generation voters.The survey was conducted from September 30 to October 5 and questioned 11,929 US adults.Other results of the poll indicate that 78% of voters say they will vote or have already voted for either Democratic elect Joe Biden and the Democratic House candidate (43% of all voters) or US President Donald Trump and the