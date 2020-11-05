The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Why the US Supreme Court will not turn election for Trump - analysis

It would be Trump trying to overturn the default state count by getting the Court to overturn policies and decisions by state officials.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 10:17
THE US Supreme Court
While the US election clearly favors US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – and while US President Donald Trump still has a chance – one scenario which is quickly dropping from likelihood is an election decided by the US Supreme Court.
Put bluntly, if as projected, Biden wins with 270 votes based on winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, the scenario where the US Supreme Court could have helped Trump will not be in play. This will only be truer if Biden wins Pennsylvania, though as of Thursday morning that state was still trending for Trump.
When Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court a week before the election, he made it explicit that this was part of his strategy to win by lawsuit if necessary.
Barrett could give the US Supreme Court a pro-Republican and pro-Trump 6-3 majority, crucial for Trump since Chief Justice John Roberts has swung back and forth on election challenges.
Many have also tossed out the famous Bush versus Gore Supreme Court decision in 2000 which handed George W. Bush the election as a paradigm for what could come next.
These are people who do not understand how the law and judges work, especially Republican-appointed judges.
Trump's scenarios where the Supreme Court could have stepped in on his side would have been:
1) if he was losing a key state by a few hundred votes and had a narrowly tailored challenge against a similar number of votes, or
2) if Trump was leading after initial votes were counted as of the end of this week, but Biden was seeking additional mail-in votes to be counted which came in later than standard rules, but close enough to leave some discretion to add them in.
Trump is not losing any states by 1,700 votes or 300 votes - the different minuscule numbers of votes that Gore was losing by in Florida at different stages of counting.
He is losing by over 20,000 votes in Wisconsin and nearly 40,000 votes in Michigan. Nevada could be Trump's best hope in theory, but predictions are that additional votes that come in will be more for Biden and will likely only increase Biden's approximately 8,000 vote lead.
Though even these vote totals sound tiny when looking at over 130 million votes cast in the US nationwide, by standards of flipping a vote count during a recount or by tossing out some small number of questionable ballots, these numbers are historically insurmountable.
In Bush versus Gore, the Supreme Court essentially said the courts should stay out of the dispute and respect state officials. This is part of a long jurisprudence of Republicans defending state's rights over federal intervention. That left the default win for Bush in place since it was Gore who was trying to overturn the default state count.
Here, it would be Trump trying to overturn the default state count by getting the Court to overturn policies and decisions by state officials.
In Bush versus Gore, Gore wanted the Supreme Court to help him add new votes which he said were improperly disqualified. Here, Trump would be asking the court to toss out votes which the state had validated.
It would therefore be the exact opposite of Bush versus Gore.
In addition, this time the Supreme Court has already weighed in several times before Election Day.
When we say that Biden is leading Trump by over 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, that number already means that votes which Trump supporters wanted not to be counted have not been – and will not be – due to a prior Supreme Court ruling.
So there is not much of a place for the Court to go since the 20,000 Biden-vote lead is in spite of their already ruling for Trump.
Pennsylvania is one place where the Supreme Court already ruled for Biden. Adding Barrett onto the court could theoretically tip the scales in favor of Trump if he asks it to rehear an issue about mail-in ballots post-election.
But Biden does not need Pennsylvania to win the election.
And again, if Pennsylvania goes for Biden post-election, overturning that result would be the opposite of what the court did in Bush versus Gore.
So Trump is still in the game and he may even get some tactical wins in the courts. In theory, he could also try some kind of much broader challenge to mail-in ballots beyond the typical targeted and specific challenges, but indications are that most leading Republican officials would not support such a case and that it would go nowhere before the US Supreme Court.
The scenario where the Supreme Court could have swept in to turn the election in his favor is simply not the one that is playing out before our eyes.


Tags Supreme Court Joe Biden state Donald Trump Elections 2020 US elections 2020 Amy Coney Barrett
