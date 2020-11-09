Yehuda Glick prays for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Temple Mount – watch

Former Likud MK and Temple Mount activist Yehuda Glick went to the Temple Mount Sunday to pray for the success of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.The video was posted on Glick's Facebook page, and shows him on the Temple Mount, the Dome of the Rock visible behind him.
"Here, from the world's center for prayer, the house of prayer for all nations, we are sending our prayers to the Lord of Lords; the Almighty; Hashem; God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; God of Israel, that he should protect President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. That he should guide them in the ways of righteousness, in the ways of honesty, in the ways of unity," he said.
"God bless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, God bless the United States of America, God bless Israel, God bless the world, God bless all humanity," he concluded. "Shalom from Jerusalem."
He continued, expressing hope that they work to bring more people together as well as strengthening the relationship between the US and Israel, and keeping recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
