Father of four killed in terror attack as he left work

Adiel Kolman, 32, a father of four, was killed in a terror attack on Sunday evening as he left his job at the City of David museum in the Old City and headed in the direction of Jerusalem’s light rail.



It was a route he took every day to return to his home in the Kokhav HaShahar settlement, just outside of the capital.





A terrorist stabbed him in the upper part of his body as he neared the area of the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. He was rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition and died just before midnight.Kolman grew up in Moshav Keshet in the Golan Heights. He leaves behind children in third and second grade as well as in kindergarten and day care. His wife, Ayelet, is a social worker.The City of David said he had been with them for years and had worked on their excavations.“Adiel was a dedicated and loyal worker, a beloved staff member and a model family man,” the museum said.Kolman will be buried at 11 a.m. in the Kokhav HaShahar cemetery.