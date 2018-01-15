Israel seizes largest ever shipment of military clothes headed to Gaza

Ashdod port customs personnel discovered the largest ever consignment of military equipment destined for the Gaza Strip, the agency announced on Monday. The shipment stored thousands of items of military clothing, including boots, coats and combat vests, all in camouflage colors.



The Gazan importer of the consignment, which originated in China, was due to receive it via the Kerem Shalom crossing.





All items were confiscated and handed over to the security establishment."Ashdod port customs inspectors are doing their utmost to thwart the efforts of Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist organizations to arm and equip themselves. To this end, thousands of items for military use were seized in the past year," the agency said in a statement.Israeli authorities intercept illicit goods heading to Hamas on a regular basis at crossings from Israel into the Strip. Last January, the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that it had foiled 1,226 smuggling attempts in 2016 through the Kerem Shalom crossing, an increase of 165% from the previous year.In October 2017, authorities foiled two separate attempts to smuggle thousands of military-grade gloves and boots labeled as slippers destined for Hamas’s military wing in Gaza. Both the gloves and the boots were discovered after authorities at the Kerem Shalom Crossing stopped an Israeli truck carrying a large shipment of clothing products and another carrying a large shipment of “slippers” after they aroused suspicion.Among other products discovered in packages seized by Israeli authorities were computer motherboards and electronic circuits, inverters, an optical cable cutter, an optical magnification device, a mini electric drill, professional headlamps, voltage stabilizers, power supplies and optical connectors.The products, which are viewed by the defense establishment as dual-use and can also be used for civilian purposes requires a special permit.