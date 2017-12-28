December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Settlers attack Palestinian school, saying students threw rocks at them

By JTA
December 28, 2017 21:44




Burin

Israeli border police officers walk in the West Bank village of Burin, near Nablus. (photo credit: REUTERS)

JERUSALEM  — Residents of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar broke into a high school in the West Bank Palestinian village of Burin after Palestinian youths threw rocks at Israeli cars.

The settlers shattered the windshields of three cars belonging to teachers at the school, and also entered the school and disrupted mid-term exams. That led to riots, as local residents attempted to push them back, according to Palestinian media reports.

Students were sent home and Israeli soldiers detonated tear gas in the area. Two students were hit with rubber-tipped bullets during the chaos, according to the Palestinian Maan news agency.
Radical settlers throwing rocks at Palestinian buildings in the village of Burin as IDF soldiers look on, December 13, 2017. (Zachary Sada / Rabbis for Human Rights)

Clashes between the residents of Yitzhar and Burin occur frequently. Earlier this month, several Yitzhar residents entered Burin and threw rocks at homes. Israeli soldiers were accused of standing by and doing nothing during the attack.


