April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Abbas likely will find it difficult to cut budgets for enclave

Egypt has been putting considerable pressure on Abbas not to enact any new budget cuts.

By
April 2, 2018 19:24
2 minute read.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey. (photo credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL)

In a fiery speech last month, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hinted that he was about to cut all budgets allocated to the Gaza Strip if the PA does not take full control of the coastal enclave.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since it ousted the Fatah-dominated PA from the territory in 2007.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Abbas was furious with Hamas, which he had accused of planting an explosive that struck PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s motorcade after it entered northern Gaza on March 13. Hamas spokesmen have called the accusation erroneous.

“If everything is in our hands, we will take full responsibility [for Gaza.] But if everything is not in our hands, they will bear full responsibility for everything [in Gaza],” he said.

The PA pays approximately $100 million monthly for services in Gaza, according to Hamdallah. Some of the services it pays for include electricity, water, public servants’ salaries and social welfare stipends.
Jpost's featured videos


However, after the first day of a six-week long planned protest in the border region between Israel and Gaza last Friday, in which at least 15 Palestinians were killed, Abbas likely will find it difficult to move forward with any new cuts to budgets for the enclave.

Even before the deadly demonstration, Abbas was under pressure not to move forward with new budget cuts.

Egypt has been putting considerable pressure on Abbas not to enact any new budget cuts, according to two Palestinian sources who spoke with The Jerusalem Post.

In a phone call with Abbas on March 19, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked Abbas to hold off from implementing any new budget cuts and allow for Cairo’s General Intelligence Services to make additional efforts to advance reconciliation, both sources said.

Abbas reluctantly agreed to Sisi’s request, but demanded Hamas hand over full control of Gaza to the PA, both sources added.

However, after Friday’s protest, Abbas also does not want to be seen as taking action against Gaza exactly at the time he is asking the international community to provide “international protection” for Palestinians, including in Gaza.

Abbas asked Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour on Friday to request the UN Security Council to provide “international protection” for the Palestinians.

At least in the near term, the PA president probably will be holding off from slashing any budgets for the Strip.


Related Content

Palestinians wait to cross through Israeli Kalandiya checkpoint
April 2, 2018
Kalandiya residents apathetic to Gaza’s ‘March of Return’

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut