Abbas: Hamas responsible for assassination attempt on Prime Minister

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services Chief Majid Faraj survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday after entering the Gaza Strip, the official PA news site Wafa reported.



Hamdallah and Faraj’s motorcade was targeted by an explosion and came under gunfire in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, according to the Wafa report.





من مكان الانفجار الذي استهدف موكب رئيس الحكومة رامي الحمدالله بعد وصوله قطاع غزة، قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/mrkcu78WNK — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 13, 2018

Hamas condemns the crime of targeting the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamadallah, considering it part of the attempt aiming to destabilise security in Gaza and to foil efforts to achieve national unity. pic.twitter.com/ZoyNYn2oPm — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) March 13, 2018

While Wafa said seven people were injured, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry Spokesman Iyad al-Bozm said there were no injuries and added that the Hamas-dominated security forces in Gaza opened an investigation into the incident.Pictures shared on Twitter show that at least two cars in the motorcade were damaged.A video shared on Facebook shows a large cloud of smoke around the area where the explosion took place.PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s office said Hamas “bears full responsibility for this treasonous aggression against the prime minister’s and the general intelligence chief’s motorcade.”Hamas Spokesman Fawzi Barhoum condemned “the crime of targeting Dr. Rami Hamdallah’s motorcade,” saying it is “part in parcel of attempts to undermine the Gaza Strip’s security and a blow to efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.”Barhoum criticized Abbas’s office for asserting that Hamas bears responsibility for the explosion, saying that such accusations serve the interests of its perpetrators.Later on Tuesday, Hamdallah spoke at the opening of a new wastewater treatment plant in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.“What happened to us today at the Beit Hanoum crossing will only increase our insistence in ending this division,” Hamdallah said at the opening of the plant. “We will come back to the Gaza Strip whenever we want despite the explosion that targeted the motorcade.”In recent months, Hamas, Fatah and the PA have tried to advance reconciliation efforts, but have made little progress. Hamas has controlled Gaza since ousting the Fatah-dominated PA in 2007 from the territory.The explosion on Tuesday occurred near the spot where a US diplomatic convoy was blown up by a remote-controlled bomb in 2003 shortly after it entered the Gaza Strip. Three American security specialists were killed and a US diplomat was injured in that blast.