Commuters cautiously return to railways after three-month halt

Commuters returned in modest numbers to the railways on Monday morning, as trains renewed operations for the first time in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.Trains are currently limited to 500 passengers and would-be travelers must reserve a place online from 48 hours ahead of their journey. Masks must be worn at all times during the journey, Israel Railways emphasized repeatedly prior to renewing services, and the temperature of travelers is checked upon entry to stations. "We prepared quickly, according to the new guidelines approved by the coronavirus cabinet," Israel Railways CEO Michael Maixner told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post."I estimate that in the first few days there may be faults and errors. Every effort will be made to improve what requires improvement, while continuing to operate."In addition to wearing a mask at all times, Israel Railways said that eating and drinking will not be permitted, and safe distances must be kept between passengers.Initially, nighttime trains will not be in operation and services connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will not stop at Ben-Gurion Airport.Disruption will also be caused to several lines due to ongoing electrification work on the railway stretching from Tel Aviv to Ashkelon, and the Sharon Railway line which promises to connect Kfar Saba, Ra'anana and Herzliya to the coastal railway.