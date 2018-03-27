EXCLUSIVE: German company fires employee in Jordan for defending Israel

The German Corporation for International Cooperation in Amman fired an employee for her pro-Israel comments on a Facebook page in December.



The former employee told The Jerusalem Post this month that her contract was not extended because she posted a personal Facebook post stating if the Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi slapped a Jordanian soldier, “she would have been immediately shot.”





Tamimi, 17, reached a plea deal last week for slapping two IDF soldiers and will serve eight months in prison.The former employee told the Post that “it is not fair that we can’t talk about it [the Tamimi case].She faced a wave criticism on Facebook, including wild conspiracy theories that she is a “spy.” She worked for the German Corporation for International Cooperation for seven years without any complaints.When asked about the employee’s alleged discharge for defending Israel, Michaela Baur, the head of the Corporation for International Cooperation office in Amman, said that she "was not fired, her contract expired.”When asked about anti-Israel posts - including alleged antisemitic ones - on Facebook by corporation employees, Baur declined to answer.He said the NGO “is working normally with limited contracts. They will be changed to unlimited in only a few cases. This is for the workforce to stay flexible according to the changing needs we face in our partner countries. So it was quite a normal setting. I will not discuss reasons for individual cases with a journalist.”A number of the former employee’s colleagues have stoked antisemitism in their Facebook posts, according to Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the head of the Jerusalem office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.The Post reviewed more than 30 Facebook posts from German and Jordanian employees and affiliated workers at the corporation’s offices in Amman and in the wider Middle East.Mohammed al-Mutawakel posted the Israel flag with the Star of David replaced by a Nazi swastika. He wrote under the flag: “I hate Israel.” He is listed on LinkedIn as a project manager at GIZ (German Corporation for International Cooperation) International Services for the Middle East region.When asked about some of the Facebook posts associated with the corporation, including Mutawakel’s, Zuroff told the Post, “That is pure anti-Zionism, which we know is a form of antisemitism.”Zuroff said, “It appears [that] in order to work for a European NGO in Jordan, you have toe the line regardless of whether one is honest or not. It is a sad commentary on the Arab world.”Zuroff said the employee “is simply telling the truth. It is unpleasant for Jordanian ears. As a result, Europeans kiss up to their host or they are afraid of offending their host.”He said her contract was not extended in order to placate the Jordanians.The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development provides funding to the Corporation for International Cooperation. The German government did not immediately respond to a Post media query.According to the corporation’s website, it “supports the German government in achieving its objectives in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.”The Corporation for International Cooperation wrote in a December letter to the former employee that she “positioned herself on Facebook regarding Israeli-Arab questions in a way that is and was inappropriate to the GIZ [Corporation for International Cooperation’s] reputation and to the personal security of her and others.”Tobias Thiel, a project employee listed on the NGO’s website, posted articles stating that “No, Israel does not have every right to self-defense in international law,” and, “Middle East Scholars call for the boycott of Israeli academic institutions.” In 2012, Thiel posted: “Israel aggression in the Gaza Strip: In pictures.”Thiel also posted an article from the pro-Palestinian website Electronic Intifada that has been widely accused of fomenting modern antisemitism.Thiel did not immediately reply to a Post query.In 2015, Simone Strasburger , who is cited as a GIZ advisor on Linkedin, posted on Facebook a photograph of a dead Arab woman. She wrote, “Why is nothing of this reported in our media?” Strasburger, who lives in the northern German city of Hamburg, included a link to an article stating “Euro-Med monitor calls on International community to halt Israel’s extra-judicial executions.” Strasburger also has links to the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce. The Post could not reach Strasburger.Claudia Gross, who lists work with GIZ on her website, posted in three languages that “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.” She did answer Post email or telephone press queries. On her website, she wrote, “For more than 16 years I have been working as an international process facilitator, management trainer and organizational consultant in the Maghreb, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa and Germany. Since 2005, I made Cairo my home.”Rudolf Rogg, who oversees Middle East department for GIZ, wrote on Facebook on July 24 that he has the impression from Israeli “security forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank that the Israeli government want a to strike a final blow against Palestine in order to finally have the entire land for itself.” Rogg did not reply to a Post media request.Gerald Steinberg, the president of the Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that GIZ is a "German government corporation that funds NGOs, and is riddled with antisemitism."