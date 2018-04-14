April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
German rappers accused of antisemitism over Auschwitz lyric

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang were recently forced to defend their controversial lyrics.

By
April 14, 2018 17:32
1 minute read.
German rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang at the Echo Awards

German rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang at the Echo Awards. (photo credit: POOL)

German rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang have been accused of antisemitism due to a provocative verse on their new album in which they compare themselves to prisoners at Auschwitz.

"My body is more defined than those of Auschwitz inmates," the rappers croon on a new track.

Since causing a stir, the two have since offered free lifetime tickets to their Jewish fans for their concerts.

In response to the move, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder told German daily Bild that "in Germany, we now get rewards...when we exalt violence and mock the victims of Auschwitz."

The duo recently received the Echo Award for best hip hop artist in a ceremony that coincided with Israel's Holocaust Memorial Day on April 12. After criticism, the Echo organizers justified their decision to grant the prize to the rappers by citing freedom of artistic expression.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the "antisemitic provocations...simply repugnant," and added that it is "shameful that the prize was was given on Holocaust Memorial Day."

A statement from Yad Vashem noted that the "utilization of the terminology or images outside of their historical context" is an affront to the memory of the Holocaust.


