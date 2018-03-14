March 14 2018
Adar, 27, 5778
Swiss neo-Nazi convicted of antisemitic assault on Orthodox Jew

He had previously been sentenced in 2013 for a similar assault.

By
March 14, 2018 10:39
Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A 30-year-old Swiss neo-Nazi who in 2015 assaulted an Orthodox Jew in Zurich was on Tuesday sentenced to 24 months in prison.

In July 2015, the unnamed man performed a Nazi salute, spat on and verbally assaulted a Jewish man. The assault took place during in the middle of the day during Shabbat in Wiedikon, the Jewish quarter of Zurich.

In addition to his sentence, the court also fined the man 1000 francs, roughly $1058, and ordered him to pay 3000 francs ($3175) to the victim.

He had been previously sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2013 for a different assault. He served only 12 months of the original sentence. An amendment in the canton's penal code revoked the prior sentence because of the latest court proceeding.

Last year, a Swiss hotel singled out Orthodox Jews demanding that they alone shower before entering the pool, causing an uproar. No criminal complaints were filed after the incident.


