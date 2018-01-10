January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Tunisian Jewish community targeted amid anti-government protests

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 10:12

Community members say school and synagogue attacked; no injuries.

1 minute read.



Tunisian protestors throw stones towards security forces in Tunis' Djebel Lahmer district

Tunisian protestors throw stones towards security forces in Tunis' Djebel Lahmer district early on January 10, 2018. (photo credit: SOFIENE HAMDAOUI / AFP)

The Jewish community of Djerba was targeted on Tuesday night, as violent anti-government protests raged elsewhere in the North African country, witnesses said.

Head of the local Jewish community, Perez Trabelsi, told Reuters that petrol bombs had been thrown at the Jewish school on the tourist resort island of Djerba, causing some damage but no injuries.

There were no protests in Djerba but locals said the assailants had exploited the fact that there was a reduced security presence as police were busy elsewhere combating anti-government protests around the country.

“Unknown people took the opportunity of the protests and threw Molotov cocktails into the lobby of a Jewish religious school in Djerba,” Trabelsi said.

Trabelsi's son, Elie, an activist from the Djerba Jewish community wrote on Facebook that there had been a failed attempt to burn a house of prayer in the Jewish neighborhood with a Molotov cocktail and that thankfully nobody had been hurt. "Security and civil protection are now doing their duty," he wrote.

At the time of the attack, violent clashes were raging in some 20 Tunisian cities as people protested against rising prices and new taxes imposed on January 1.
Tunisian protesters demonstrate against the government in Tunis, January 9, 2018. (REUTERS)

Hours earlier, the main opposition party had called for protests to continue until the government scrapped what it called an unjust 2018 budget including price and tax hikes.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia has a Jewish minority of fewer than 1,800 people. Jews have lived in Tunisia for over 2,000 years and Djerba is home to Africa’s oldest synagogue, El Ghriba, which was hit by al Qaeda-linked terrorists in 2002 in a truck bomb attack that killed 21 people including Western tourists.

In an interview last year with a Tunisian radio station, Perez Trabelsi declared that Tunisian security was better than Israeli security, in response to an Israeli warning against travel to the country.


