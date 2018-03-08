March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
Polish president apologizes to Jews driven out in antisemitic incidents

"Through my lips Poland is asking forgiveness, asking them to be willing to forget, to be willing to accept that Poland regrets very much that they are not in Poland today."

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 17:46
1 minute read.
Polish President Andrzej Duda. (photo credit: AGENCJA GAZETA/DAWID ZUCHOWICZ VIA REUTERS)

Polish President Andrzej Duda apologized on Thursday to the thousands of Jews driven out of the country by communists in 1968.

"The free and independent Poland of today, my generation, is not responsible and does not need to apologize," Duda said at an event marking the 50th anniversary of a communist-era anti-Jewish campaign in Poland

But he added: "Through my lips Poland is asking forgiveness, asking them to be willing to forget, to be willing to accept that Poland regrets very much that they are not in Poland today."

The apology comes amid heightened tensions between Poland, Israel and Jewish communities in Poland and abroad, over contentious legislation passed in Poland that criminalizes talks of Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

Meanwhile in Brussels, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki continued to defend the law, while expressing hope that Israel-Poland ties would remain strong.

"I also think that this difficult discussion (with Israel) that we are having today brings to light certain truths that were being questioned two months ago all over the world," he said as a news conference. "For example "Polish gas chambers" or "Polish death camps" for all people of good will, those who don't want to express opinions which would harm us deliberately, on purpose. Today it is clear, and it was not clear two months ago or two years ago, that there were no such things a s "Polish Gestapo (secret police in Nazi Germany )" or "Polish SS (paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler)."

"I hope that our relations will continue and that our intentions concerning the revision of the IPN (Polish Institute of National Remembrance) law will be understood correctly and doubts will be dispelled and that both, in the long and in the short-term, our positions will become even closer because we are, of course, an important partner for Israel," he added.


