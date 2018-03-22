Sir Eric Pickles: Without Jews Britain would not tick properly

Britain would be diminished if Jews began to leave the country, Sir Eric Pickles, the United Kingdom special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday during an interview at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv.



Pickles was referring to a recent study by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, which found that around 2% of British adults can be categorized as “hardcore” antisemites, and antisemitic ideas can be found at varying degrees of intensity across 30% of British society, with that number agreeing with at least one antisemitic statement about Jews.





“We need to address the casual acceptance of some of the old [antisemitic] tropes,” Pickles said. “I feel strongly about this because Judaism is a fundamental part of the British identity. If we were to see, as France has seen, Jews starting to leave the country, we would be diminished – we wouldn’t be Britain anymore. It’s not the old cliche about Jews being the ‘canary in the coal mine,’ it’s about what makes Britain tick – and without Jewish people, Britain would not tick properly.”Pickles was in Israel to attend the sixth Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism, held in Jerusalem from Sunday to Wednesday.Pickles said that while there is a wave of antisemitism across Europe of which Britain is not immune, “it would be a grossexaggeration to say that Jewish people in Britain are unsafe.” He noted that while there has been a rise in antisemitic incidents, most of them are non-violent.However, he said, “we’re not a million miles away from what happened on the continent, and we have to ensure that our population is safe.”Pickles quipped that he is “partly responsible” for the rise in antisemitism in Britain, “because when I was a minister I decided that we would record antisemitic crimes and publish the results and we wouldn’t have the rather elaborate process that exists in some countries with regard to defining it.” This led to more incidents being qualified as being antisemitic.Pickles said he also advocated for the “Macpherson Principle,” which argues that if somebody reports a crime which they believe to have been antisemitic in nature, it will be treated as such.The latest figures released by UK antisemitism watchdog the Community Security Trust found that the number of antisemitic hate incidents in the UK reached a new high in 2017.“We do have the courage to produce these figures, which a lot of countries don’t,” Pickles said.The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, he said, which the UK was the first country in the world to adopt, has also helped in terms of training staff in bodies such as the health service, police force and academic institutions.The definition is also helpful with the antisemitism crisis in the Labour Party, some members of which, Pickles said, have been surprised that comments they have made are antisemitic.With regard to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Pickles says that when asked whether he thinks he is an antisemite, his response was: “I have no idea, but he should stop surrounding himself with antisemites.”He described the Chakrabarti report – which cleared the Labour Party of charges of institutional antisemitism – as a “disgrace,” and alluded to a documentary that is in the making about information that was allegedly repressed from the inquiry.Pickles said the situation of the Labour Party is “deeply worrying” and stressed that he is a first-generation Tory, whose great-grandfather helped found the Independent Labour Party in Bradford. “So despite the fact that I’ve been a Tory for the last 50 years, I do have some attachment [to the Labour Party] and it’s heartbreaking,” he said.“There is a big battle going on for the soul of the Labour Party, which the extreme Left seems to have won,” he lamented.Pickles, who used to be the chairman of Conservative Friends of Israel, noted that the group has a close relationship with Labour Friends of Israel. “They’re fighting a difficult battle,” he said.Nonetheless, Pickles is optimistic about the future of the country’s fight against bigotry, asserting: “We will beat the antisemites.”Britain’s fight against antisemitism, includes millions of pounds that go into protecting Jewish institutions and events every year, Holocaust education on the national school curriculum and a plan for a new national Holocaust memorial, which will stand next to Parliament and is expected to be completed by 2022.