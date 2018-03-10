Arab Israeli Conflict
TRENDING STORIES
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
By YONATAN GHER
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
By MIKE EVANS
By TED POE
By ISAAC HERZOG
But as a Jewish state, we must raise our eyes beyond our immediate borders and interests, and recognize the humanitarian and not only strategic dimensions of the Syrian conflict.
By HAIM KATZ,SAM KATZ
Even though a valid will leaves you a massive legacy?
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Our readers weigh in on this week's news.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Walking away from the deal (would) be essentially breaking it... Iran could walk away and push for nuclear weapons. That would not help Israel or anyone in the region."
By DOV LIPMAN
The AIPAC of today isn't the AIPAC of yesteryear, and the progress is positive.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The bottom line is that a number of AIPAC leaders live over 6,000 miles away from Israel and beyond the reach of Palestinian rockets - they have no right to tell Israelis to withdraw.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Years after a no-fly zone for Aleppo failed to gain Western sympathy, the Afrin pleas will likely fall on deaf ears.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
From security to Netanyahu to the Kotel, one MK saw it all at the largest Israel-related conference.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
After years of foot dragging, it has become clear that the Israeli legal system is unable to process Leifer’s case fairly.
By LIAT COLLINS
With speculation that Israel could, yet again, be heading for early elections, the intra-party divisions, while not new, have become more evident.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu, the world leader, on one hand; Netanyahu, who views himself as a persecuted politician, on the other.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
This week's social news.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
I often think, in response to situations we find ourselves in, “About this, Eshkol would have said….”
By BRENDA KATTEN
Freedom, for me, means I can openly criticize my government.
By STUART HERSHKOWITZ
For International Women’s Day, it is time for us to start thinking outside the box and to understand that a technology-based career – particularly in computers – represents a natural fit for women.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
He’s innocent until proven guilty, but all those police cases against Benjamin Netanyahu should have his supporters rethinking their stance.
By RIVKA LAZOVSKY
If 50 women candidates for leadership of local councils still sounds like “wow,” it is only because we have become accustomed to a distorted reality.
By EMILY SCHRADER
The actions of the Women’s March co-chairs are hardly surprising given their refusal to include antisemitism among the long list of social justice causes they associated with feminism from the start.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Netanyahu’s political future hangs by a thread in the face of multiple criminal investigations and he came to Washington to show Israeli voters what a great job he’s doing and how much they need him.
While Iran does present a challenge the situation is not as bleak as Netanyahu seems to think. Israel is not weak or isolated
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Israel and/or Jews are overrepresented as targets of progressive perverts, but they are far from the only targets.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel is the victor in the Israeli-Palestinian story.
By HERBERT LONDON
While the suffering of the Poles under commnunism was real, it was nothing like the Holocaust.
By LEV STESIN
Jews don’t own the narrative of WWII.
By EVELYN GORDON
By NEVILLE TELLER
By EVELYN GORDON
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
