03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The thinking behind the bill is to prevent any president from reneging on the agreement.
By JTA
The Palestine Liberation Organization recognized Israel in 1993 before signing a number of agreements with the country, which established the Palestinian Authority.
By ADAM RASGON
AIPAC is a powerful pro-Israel lobby.
By REUTERS
The peace-talks simulation was the culmination of a course in peace mediation and conflict resolution that the students have taken over the past few months.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"Amnesty’s 2017 report is rife with distortions and maintains the group’s longstanding anti-Israel bias," NGO Monitor said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"We came here all the way from Chicago, ten thousand miles, hoping to see where Christ died and we were so disappointed," says upset tourist.
At least several thousand Israelis have invested in digital currencies, raising questions as to taxation.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Morawiecki: Holocaust was a German-organized genocide on European Jews which Polish state institutions fought against.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The vote adds to pressure from Western European governments that time is running out for it to address their concerns over democratic freedoms.
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
"PayPal has zero tolerance for the use of our secure payments platform to facilitate illegal activities."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
On Saturday night, Channel 2 reported that Poland had decided to freeze the law making it a crime to say the Polish state or nation was complicit in the Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON
The motion for the boycott had the support of Catalonian separatists groups, including ERC, PDCAT, CUP and the local branches of the extreme left parties Podemos and IU.
An email to The Jerusalem Post from the anti-Israel activist Abraham Melzer was cited in the Munich court decision as evidence of the activist's modern antisemitism.
“Latino voices are carrying greater weight, leaders from their communities are rising to positions of influence at all levels at an increasing frequency."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"Most Jewish institutional settings prefer to avoid contentious environments, and as a result they have defaulted to a place where they begin to see Israel as a divisive subject and [it is] avoided."
By SARAH LEVI
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
RX FOR READERS
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The ins and outs of food photography.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Mitzpe Ramon in 1954: Revisiting the dusty town.
By CHARLES TICHO
A lesser-known story of pioneering, bravery and tragedy in north Jerusalem gets some well-deserved attention.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
According to calculations, it turns out that the size of Tel Aviv’s population during the day swells to 604,600, an increase of 39% over the number of permanent residents.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Check out this year's courageous runners!
By JPOST.COM STAFF
To honor the Israel that was, what it has become, and where it is headed, The Jerusalem Post is launching a series of in-depth features leading up to Independence Day on April 19
By DAVID BRINN
French musician Laurent Petitgirard conducts the JSO.
By BARRY DAVIS
The new Death Wish, Whisky Live and the Voice of Music Galilee Festival.
Telfed’s 70th anniversary celebrations.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Poet Adi Keissar articulates the spirit of a new generation reviving Israel’s Mizrahi roots.
By TAMAR LAFONTAINE
The IDF says it is "not surprised" by the electronic warfare component of the military operation.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The idea was for Shalev to put together new menus for the meals served on all El Al flights, with the aim of improving this aspect of the flight experience.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
India is continuing to develop its own anti-tank missile, which will compete with the Israeli missile.
By YUVAL AZULAI/GLOBES
"There’s enough here to enjoy on many levels, but a more dynamic approach might make the memories last longer."
By ANTONY GELBERG
One of the show’s promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent “years working on” bringing the band to Israel.
The Mossad: Imperfect Spies will be arriving on global streaming giant Netflix in January 2019.
By AMY SPIRO
Hefetz told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu's influence led to harmful security decisions being made.
By GIL HOFFMAN
63% believe Right will continue to rule over next 10 years.
Yehudit and Yehuda Bronicki, the founders of Ormat Technologies, are to receive the Israel Prize in Industry.
The bill being debated seeks to change the current law, which states that in families with a child under the age of six, the mother will receive automatic custody of all children in a divorce.
By LAHAV HARKOV
During the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation, Lubrani flew from Tehran to Nairobi to arrange for the refueling of rescue planes that were returning to Israel.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which in 2014 filed the petition that led to the High Court order, slammed the state’s request for more time.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“LGBT people are not part of the groups excluded [from deportation],” a Border Authority spokesperson said. “Each case will be examined on its merits.”
"Why do religious people care that I work on Shabbat?"
The Duke of Cambridge is also scheduled to visit the West Bank and Jordan.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The Knesset’s Special Committee on the Disappearance of Yemenite and Balkan Children has reunited three families, and urges adopted Jewish children outside of Israel to make contact
Maccabi continues to cling on to a place in the top eight in the standings, despite dropping to an 83-69 loss to Unicaja Malaga in Spain last week.
By ALLON SINAI
The 43-year-old was introduced as Hapoel’s new head coach on Wednesday, six days after it was announced that he would replace Mody Maor.
Two-time reigning league champ can’t advance in State Cup • Beitar Jerusalem into semifinals
The 'Big Bang Theory' star will take part in an antisemitism conference in Jerusalem.
Galilee Medical Center places an emphasis on emotional well-being of Syrian patients.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
Despite close US-Israel relations during the current administration, the Trump era is full of paradoxes and policy positions that do not always appear consistent.
Hotovely says decision was made because of ‘complexity and diplomatic repercussions.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The initiative is being promoted in tandem with the groundbreaking new film When the Smoke Clears: A Story of Brotherhood, Resilience and Hope by Jerusalem U.
By PENINA HOROWITZ
The blue-and-white finished in eighth place out of 10 teams at the Gangneung Ice Arena.
Home contest against Great Britain and road match at Estonia both important for World Cup hopes
In addition to his tireless work in Israel, Cramer was also committed to making a difference in the United States.
By PROF. YITSHAK KREISS
Good news about the new season of ‘Homeland’.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli singer Marina Maximilian discovers a newfound calm.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Thanks to technology and social media, we really are able to keep in touch with good friends on Skype, Facetime and, yes, even Facebook. But nothing beats a cup of coffee and a good chat in person.
By BENITA LEVIN
Once upon a time, there was a restaurant on Jerusalem’s Ben-Yehuda Street that was owned and operated by Yehezkel Shemesh.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The walled off hotel.
By TRISTAN DAVIS
An interview with counterterrorism expert Fiamma Nirenstein.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The new US Embassy is expected to open its doors on May 14, the 70th anniversary of Israel’s Declaration of Independence.
By MARK WEISS
The Poles are obviously correct that the Germans and not the Poles perpetrated the Holocaust and therefore the term Polish death camps is a misnomer.
By AMIEL UNGAR
By MEITAL SHARABI
Some recent olim are heading back to their countries of origin. They tell of their difficulties in coming to Israel, raising tough questions about what can be done to improve life here.
By TAMAR DRESSLER
It is not often that one gets the opportunity to speak to top-level athletes at all, let alone predominantly ask them about their impressions of Israel.
By DAVID BRUMMER
A deeply personal life interwoven with Jewish history.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Purim activities for the whole family during the holiday.
As Western civilization seeks ways to accommodate the ‘other,’ Amnon Rubinstein’s scholarship, insight, experience and humanity add up to a priceless guide for a better world.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The kibbutz is still with us. But to survive, kibbutzim have had to compromise on ideals and, as always, foster a collaborative spirit.
Israel’s border communities remain quiet and confident despite the looming threat of war.
By JOHN T. HUDDY/THE MEDIA LINE
Every week, 33 million flies are scattered from airplanes onto orchards and agricultural farmland surrounding Gaza.
The AIPAC of today isn't the AIPAC of yesteryear, and the progress is positive.
By DOV LIPMAN
I often think, in response to situations we find ourselves in, “About this, Eshkol would have said….”
If Iran as a nation is to survive, its leaders need to sober up from their revolutionary stupor and rethink their relationship with Israel.
By NAZEE MOINIAN
If I was to look at America through the unforgiving prism those loud, marginal If-Not-Nowers view Israel through, I would call my American friends and yell: “What kind of a country do you live in?"
By GIL TROY
It is clear that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is once again attempting to display an even-handed British policy in the region – at our expense.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
This style of extreme brinkmanship is quite unusual, even in our insane political system.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
In the Indian Union Budget 2018-19, the government has allocated Rs. 14.5 lakh crores ($222.4 billion) for the rural development and agriculture sector.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
Open hostilities between Iran and Israel in Syria would present Moscow with a great dilemma; Russia will likely try to prevent such hostilities.
By SEYMUR MAMMADOV
While other NGOs are harmed by Diaspora-Israel tension, JDC is largely unscathed, JDC's CEO says.
Instead of trying to discuss the issue and find a compromise, voices on both sides have purposely fanned the flames.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Billy Graham's role as an influential adviser who made an enormous impact on Israel is reminiscent of the story we will read on Purim.
By TULY WEISZ
It turns out that at least in Case 4000, there are very problematic relations between the judge running the proceedings and the prosecutor representing the Israel Securities Authority.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“What’s the point of fighting for the country’s borders if we don’t know how to fight for what’s happening inside them.”
By JEFF BARAK
Statesmanship or lack thereof has been in the background of a long list of scandals and incidents that have rocked Israeli politics in recent years.
By ASSAF SHAPIRA,CHEN FRIEDBERG
When Israelis think about American Evangelicals, they imagine 60 million enthusiastic, flag-waving Israel supporters who look, well, like Mike Pence.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
This season, through Birthright Israel’s collaboration with the Genesis Philanthropy Group, over 2,000 Russian- speaking Jews from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and other places will arrive in Israel.
By EVAN GORCHENKO
What is a “safe country”? We cannot say.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Jews should not flee Europe because that is the cowardly thing to do in the face of antisemitic attacks. Jews must stand their ground and not be intimidated.
By ORIT ARFA
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.