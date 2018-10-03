03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump's decision appealed to some in his conservative political base while creating uncertainty for thousands of transgender service members.
By REUTERS
This memo is not the official guideline; the official guideline is expected to be announced in the next few days.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Less than 10 years after his Washington debut, Jared Polis now has his sights set on a new goal: to serve as governor of Colorado.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The event was organized by WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 as part of a series of protests surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
The organization joins Chicago Dyke March in banning rainbow flags with the Star of David.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Several participants pull out of cultural event after activists urge boycott of Israeli government.
By AMY SPIRO
By HAGAY HACOHEN
As transgender and gender nonconforming people gain more acceptance, synagogues are having to think about how to welcome those with a diverse set of gender identities.
By JTA
The suit charges that the State Department’s “policy unconstitutionally disregards the dignity and sanctity of same-sex marriages by refusing to recognize the birthright citizenship of the children.”
With Jewish National Fund’s Caravan for Democracy and Faculty Fellowship programs, the future leaders of tomorrow and the educators of today get their first glimpse of Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The synagogue’s clergy do not officiate at same-sex weddings, but the synagogue began including same-sex marriages in its announcements earlier this year.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Kevin Wilshaw publicly denounces the movement he supported for decades.
Following the resolution of the controversy, Mirvis said he was “appalled” by the behavior of those who rejected Dweck’s teachings.
Pulver, who has led 32 Birthright trips so far, said he sees a real difference in this group of participants.
New progressive - Zionist group declares it is going to march in the Chicago SlutWalk on Saturday, SlutWalk organizers denounce the initiative saying it will promote a “nationalist agenda.”
Although SlutWalk Chicago said it would welcome religious symbols, it denounced the Zioness initiative Thursday for using the march to promote a "nationalist agenda."
Gretchen Rachel Hammond was moved to a sales position at The Windy City Times after she reported that Jewish participants were kicked out of a lesbian march.
The Jewish Federation is still planning to hold an alternative event for the Jewish LGBTQ community.
The Anti-Defamation League came down hard on left-wing Jewish Voice for Peace for their support for convicted terrorists and alienation of pro-Israel LGBT activists.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“It’s very disappointing to us. It’s another example of our calendar not being respected,” said Adam Organ, Executive Director of the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center.
While noting the children are 'confident in thinking for themselves', refusal to introduce LGBT issues raises concern they are not receiving 'the best' education.
By JOSH DELL
Being pro-Israel at LGBT events has become difficult, LGBT Jewish leaders say, and at times the opposition to Israel has spilled over into making Jews feel uncomfortable about displaying their identity.
One Muslim activist calls for an end to the hypocrisy of the Chicago Dyke March.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Chicago may be considered America's "Second City," but organizers of a local Pride event have found themselves mired in first-rate controversy.
Critics of bill claim it could allow private, faith-based foster care agencies to block parents who practice a different religion or who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
“These organizations must reject all the ideologies opposing the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Zionist Union MK stated that the bill would grant a NIS 200,000 allotment for those who choose to go through the process abroad.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A government bill also being composed "discriminates against populations" such as homosexuals, opposition MK Aliza Lavie charges.
Long-term emissary merges best of US and Israeli traditions.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
The Women’s Gathering’s new monthly lecture series tackles LGBT life-cycle issues.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Women’s Gathering was born out of a personal need for queer women’s community in Jerusalem.
A meeting on LGBT issues makes history in Jerusalem.
So, did Barkat seriously consider attending the parade or not?
By PEGGY CIDOR
Currently, Indonesian law does not regulate homosexuality, except in the ultra-conservative Islamic province of Aceh.
"We don't hate gay, bisexual or transgender people. What we hate is their actions, and if we can prove their actions, they will be punished."
"The latest raids on beauty salons are just the latest example of the authorities arbitrarily targeting transgender people simply for who they are."
The singer told the crowd she 'can't wait' to meet the Israeli people one day.
The event will also feature plenty of glitter, including workshops to make sparkly spice bags and crowns, a photo booth with costumes and face painting.
Unlike in many Muslim countries, homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but there is widespread hostility to it.
Lawmakers in Indonesia proposed a law that would ban all LGTB television characters from the screen.
"Our objection is because they are promoting something that is against the human instinct, against human behavior and against religion. That's why we are against it."
The state House proposal also would reportedly allow potential adoptive couples to be rejected if they are Muslim, interfaith, gay or single.
"You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you."
“LGBT people are not part of the groups excluded [from deportation],” a Border Authority spokesperson said. “Each case will be examined on its merits.”
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"We don't expect rabbis to march at gay rights parades, but we expect them to honor a 'live and let live' attitude," said MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union).
The fiercely anti-liberal rabbi reiterated his objections to any acceptance of homosexuals as normative people.
By JEREMY SHARON
MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) said: “I understand that caution is being taken, but in the current era, the attitude toward the LGBT community has changed.”
Ofer Erez is the first openly transgender to head an Israeli organization.
By UDI SHAHAM
Elkhoury is part of a delegation of the Reservists on Duty (RoD) organization, defending Israel’s reputation in the corridors and halls of higher education.
By YAIR ETTINGER
Another common charge against NIF is that it is not an Israeli organization, because its funding comes primarily from American Jews.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The resignation ends a two week saga over Gueta's attendance at a gay wedding.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Justices stated that the issue should be determined by legislators, not the court.
Adoption by same-sex couples has been legal in Israel since 2008 but the process has been nearly impossible
"The essence of this parade is contradicting the trend of Jerusalem as a holy city," said Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern.
“There is terror from LGBTs which is forcing itself upon the system against healthy thinking.”
The street near the military headquarters flooded with thousands of protestors who rallied against the government's controversial position.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
“It’s 2017. Move forward,” argues Likud MK Amir Ohana.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Supreme Court will debate Thursday a petition that seeks to end built-in discrimination in adoption legislation in Israel.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
“I’m lucky to be an Israeli,” she said. “Being an Israeli means being truly free.”
By GIOVANNA PAZ/JTA
"Even in the midst of Pride we must work on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Chechnya."
Follow the Jerusalem Post's live coverage of the Tel Aviv LGBT Pride Parade.
Around 30,000 tourists arrived for last year’s parade and some 200,000 participated.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Tel Aviv is renowned worldwide for its gay-friendly festivities during pride week, and this year the focus will be on bisexual identity.
There are a number of programs, including Gala Screenings, Panorama and Israeli cinema, as well as competitions for narrative films and documentaries.
By HANNAH BROWN
Some gay men and women prefer co-parenting with a member of the opposite sex, rather than establishing families with a same-sex partner. How does it work?
By MICHAEL DEMPSTER
Some say we are born with sexual orientation, others advocate psychotherapy to change.
"It’s all about a person’s ability, not gender or sexual orientation.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
LGBT rights groups have been petitioning for the state to enable gay couples to wed Israel for years.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rabbi Yigal Levenstein is known for making previous homophobic comments in the past, targeting the LGBT community in Israel.
Previously, the process for same-sex couples was several years longer than that for non-same-sex couples, often ending in permanent residency and not citizenship.
By MOR SHIMONI/MAARIV
Pro-LGBT rights activists hoist the rainbow colors of the LGBT "Pride" movement outside rabbi's bureau in protest of disparaging remarks he made against the community.
The video comes ahead of Yom Kippur when it is traditional to ask for forgiveness from those one may have hurt.
Experts at the Berel Katznelson Foundation attributed this rise to recent comments made by public figures relating to the gay community, and the Jerusalem Pride Parade that was staged on Thursday.
A shop owner near Damascus Gate expressed indifference “The gay community is free to buy from my store, but I would not want a parade to come through here, it would cause too much conflict.”
American Jews’ long track record of involvement in civil rights campaigns, support for laws prohibiting discrimination against LGBT people and opposition to policies restricting immigration.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
By BARBARA SOFER
Heidi Moses, UTJ MK Menahem Eliezer Moses’s gay daughter, is running in the next Knesset race for Likud. In a conversation with the ‘Magazine’ she tells of her extraordinary journey.
Gay men in Egypt are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery, immorality or blasphemy.
The crackdown comes as Egypt, a key Western ally in the Middle East, is under fire for its human rights record and the United States has withheld some of its $1.3 billion in annual military aid.
On the same day, Egypt also banned all forms of support toward the LGBT community on media outlets.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The North African country still punishes homosexuality with a three-year prison sentence.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
It will be the second year running that Istanbul's LGBT march, described in the past as the biggest in the Muslim world, has been blocked by city authorities.
Online dating platforms, such as Grindr, are jeopardizing the safety of the conservative Muslim country's homosexual population, according to local lifestyle media.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
“Iran has proved that its sickening enthusiasm for putting juveniles to death, in contravention of international law, knows no bounds."
Nur Warsame, despite being a hafiz, someone who memorized the Koran, was cut off from the Muslim clergy after he came out in 2010.
Israel lives by the Torah, the guiding star of the Jewish people, the highest principle of which is, whether or not you agree with someone, their life is of infinite value.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The shock waves triggered by the Harvey Weinstein scandal may well spur reform and create a healthier society.
By ISI LEIBLER
The Bayit Yehudi leader deserves praise for defending his lesbian spokesperson, but not for his support of the religious status quo.
By JEFF BARAK
Read about what Alan Dershowitz thinks on the Netanyahu investigations, Irish columinst Kevin Myers, and Jewish education.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By choosing Pence, Trump has doubled down on his attempts to divide and conquer the electorate.
By WARREN J. BLUMENFELD
The LGBT community was rightly incensed at the challenge to the equality of rights in our modern society.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Don’t point to Jewish support to disassociate from allegations of antisemitism.
By YOAV SIVAN
When a march that dons inclusion as its motto excludes Jews, it is not a misunderstanding; it is the canary in the mine.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Let me first start off by saying to you, the Chicago Jewish community, that I love you.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
They need more Jewish queer women to show up at the table and make sure theirs is another voice to be heard.
By A.J. CAMPBELL
These are dark times in the Middle East, especially for the LGBT communities.
By HEN MAZZIG
In RuPaul's words, Sasha Velour exhibited enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to slay the rest of the competition.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Sarah Weil, 32, moved from California to Jerusalem in 2005.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
“Today, we’re facing a presidential candidate who has no conception of religious liberty – or civil liberty for that matter.”
By MICHAEL WILNER