Israel's High Court rules same-sex couples eligible to adopt children

Israel's High Court of Justice unanimously ruled on Thursday that same-sex couples are eligible to adopt children.

The verdict was reached unanimously by three presiding justices following a petition, which argued that Section 3 of the Adoption Law must be interpreted so LGBT couples would be eligible to adopt within the scope of the existing law.

Section 3 states that "there will be no adoption but by a man and his wife together."

Man holds a Star of David rainbow flag at the 2017 Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

'Historic, groundbreaking victory' for Israel's LGBT community

"This is a historic, groundbreaking victory which gives a shred of light and hope in these difficult times, Ran Shalhavi, director-general of the Aguda – Israel's LGBT Task Force, said following the verdict's publication.

"For years, we have been battling to be seen as equals when it comes to raising families in Israel, as governments over the years discriminated and incited against us because of who we are.

"The Supreme Court again prove his worth in protecting our rights," Shalhavi added.

