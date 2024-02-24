'I am a gay man without rights': Reservist who killed terrorist in Ma'ale Adumim shooting

Hanania Ben-Shimon is the reservist who killed one of the terrorists in the attack near the A-Za’ayem checkpoint near Ma'ale Adumim on Highway 1 on Thursday.

On Friday morning he published a post in which he updated that his condition is improving and used the platform to send a personal message.

בוקר טוב, אני שמח לעדכן שהמצב ממשיך להשתפר והיום עוד אוכל לדרוך מעט על הרגל, תפילותיכם נענות❤️.בנושא דומה אך שונה, לאחר שהסתובבתי בכל מיני ציוצים ופוסטים שמזכירים אותי, אני מבקש לא להפוך את הפציעה שלי וכביכול מעשה הגבורה לכלי לקידום שיח מפלג או תוקפני.>>> — חנניה, כי חננה היה תפוס כבר (@hananiabsh) February 23, 2024

"After going through all kinds of tweets and posts that mention me, I ask not to turn my injury and so-called act of heroism into a tool to promote divisive or aggressive discourse."

"I saw posts attacking the members of the government who congratulated me and wished me well, for using me as a hero when necessary and throwing me aside when I asked for rights as a gay person and I saw the use of my name by certain ministers in order to promote ideological-private interests."

"I am indeed a gay man who lacks basic rights at times, and I have a bellyful of raging disagreements on some of the main issues in life, even with my parents, not to mention such and such elected officials." Protestors shout slogans during a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel July 22, 2018 (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

"And yet I always try to manage these discussions and debates in a respectful manner that does not descend into personal lines, and I would be happy for it to be the same on my behalf," he wrote.

A gun is a plaster, find better solutions

He also addressed calls to increase the number of armed citizens and said "The politicians should also find a better solution, because a gun is a plaster, and it cannot be the solution, certainly not in such death traps, in traffic jams."

Ben Shimon's tweet went viral on social media and drew many reactions.

MK Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) wrote that "not a so-called act of heroism, but genuine heroism, and also a personal example of how a complex discussion should be conducted."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) also responded to Ben Shimon, wishing him a full recovery and thanking him for saving a life.