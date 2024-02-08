A court of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen has sentenced 13 people to public execution on homosexuality charges, the French wire service AFP reported on Tuesday. Another 35 people have been detained for similar charges.

The ruling was made in Ibb, a Houthi-controlled province from which the jihadist group has been launching attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, opening a war that reached its four-month mark this week.

The Houthis have a history of sentencing more people to death than they actually execute, according to a 2022 report by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, which counted 350 death sentences by the group since 2014, only 11 of which have resulted in execution. But the group's attacks on global trade could change this calculus.

"The [Houthis] are ramping up their abuses at home while the world is busy watching their attacks in the Red Sea," said Niku Jafarnia, a Yemen researcher for Human Rights Watch.

A UN Security Council report in 2023 relayed that "the Houthis are [reportedly] detaining children as young as 13 years old," some of whom "are accused of 'indecent acts' for their alleged homosexual orientation." Houthi tribesmen gather to show defiance after U.S. and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen February 4, 2024 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Houthis have disrupted a fifth of global shipping since October

The group subscribes to a radical form of Shi'a Islam, and frequently proclaims its official slogan, "God is great, death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory to Islam."

Their attacks on ships in the Red Sea since October have disrupted a fifth of global shipping of food, fuel, and medicine, according to the US State Department, with many companies opting to travel a much longer route around the southern tip of Africa rather than risk attack. Since January, the United States and allies have been retaliating with airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.