03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The legislation would change the current situation in which Israeli laws do not automatically extend to the West Bank.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Left says applying Israeli law to settlements is annexation, while the Right argues that people cannot annex their own homeland.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Hamas and Fatah's recent attempts at ending their long rift, saying that a reconciliation would come at Israel's expense.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Any parliamentarian or cabinet minister of any country, university professor or Nobel Peace Prize laureate, among others, may nominate a person or group for the prize.
By JAMES S. GALFUND
It is worth noting that deputy mayor Meir Turgeman, who is not in charge of the city budget.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The calls for Ofer Berkovitch to resign come not only from Havilio but also from Hitorerut members who wish to see him challenge Barkat.
Who will assume the mantel of power once the age of Netanyahu closes? Gilad Erdan, Yisrael Katz, and Miri Regev all present viable options.
Shaped by his brilliant historian father and his American life-experience, Netanyahu had lead Israel to entirely new heights. His strength and ability shape both Jewish and non-Jewish spheres.
By HERB KEINON
Haredi, Likud ministers fail to reach deal over draft exemption dispute
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
UTJ was unhappy after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and continues to threaten government’s stability.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Labor and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay has traveled across the country, taking advantage of the free time that has resulted from not being a Knesset member.
Israel becomes full member of European parliamentarians' committee on countering terrorism.
Trying to make sense of the Israeli mass psychology that insists a prime minister suspected of bribery is irreplaceable.
A figure close to the prime minister said he would not initiate an election without first ensuring support from potential coalition partners.
Avi Gabbay goes on the offensive, says prime minister's 'criminal house of cards' is crashing down on him.
Zionist Union MK Tzipi Livni came to Lapid’s defense.
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg accused the Likud of "dangerously flirting with the worst of the antisemites."
Being seen as undermining Netanyahu harms politicians in Likud, and Netanyahu has proven to be vengeful against those who have dared to pose any threat.
“Oren Hazan – enough!” the petition reads.
MK David Bitan (Likud)is suspected of accepting bribe money, money laundering, fraud and breach of trust.
By UDI SHAHAM
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz hinted that he likely would be on a Knesset list for one of the parties in the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
Less known than the Socialist International, which has included Labor and Meretz for many years, the IDU is an alliance of 71 Center-Right parties and moderate right-wing parties from 63 countries.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked argued that, like other senior positions in ministries, the minister should be able to make the final decision as to whom should be hired.
In recent weeks, Kisch used the House Committee to block all Bayit Yehudi bills because of his dispute with Moalem-Refaeli over child custody.
The weekend wasn’t as wild or as weird as past write-ups would have one expect
The spike in votes for MK Yair Lapid’s party can likely be credited to matters of religion and state driving the agenda in recent weeks, particularly concerning the Minimarkets Law.
Ayoub Kara's clarified that he meant metaphorically, that those outlets will stop getting viewers.
Oren Hazan, who came in 16th place, ‘won’t rule out’ running against Netanyahu for party
Normally clean Yesh Atid, Hatnua also fined.
Party court to challenge race for head of World Likud
At times the hearing became intense.
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
Bayit Yehudi, Likud MK holding all new bills hostage in fight over child custody law
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
The Likud’s request came following emails sent in the last few days by Yesh Atid with the subject line, “They are going to close down your city on Shabbat.”
MK Amir Ohana [Likud] authored the bill, also known as the Abu Tir law.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Until now, parties received taxpayer funds for national elections.
Meretz MK Mossy Raz said the Jerusalem bill was dangerous because it would make it much harder to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
The status of Jerusalem is one of the most sensitive issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By REUTERS
Yaffa Glick died Monday morning, following a long hospital stay after a stroke.
“The time has come to express our Biblical right to the land,” said Netanyahu’s number two in Likud, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
The "minimarkets bill" creates an image issue for Likud, says Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.
“If the president of the United States believes Jerusalem is ours, there is no reason why a right-wing party and coalition cannot."
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv Haifa and Jerusalem against corruption and pollution.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,MAARIV ONLINE,UDI SHAHAM
Comprehensive mock primary finds Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev to win top spot on the Likud list should primary race take place.
"I got a call from [Netanyahu’s] secretary who said he wants to speak to me, and then he said he didn’t mean it. I told him I appreciated the call very much and I wasn’t offended by his impression."
The protest is being organized by journalist Yoaz Hendel, Netanyahu’s former director of communications and public diplomacy and the chairman of the Institute for Zionist Strategies.
A critic of Diaspora Jewry was chosen for a sensitive post.
“There is no need for elections. The Likud can choose a new leader who has clean hands.”
Hazan claimed that Soros supported V15, an organization that sought to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2015 election.
The first right-wing figure to come out against Netanyahu was publicist and attorney Nadav Haetzni, who wrote a column in Ma’ariv three weeks ago in which he said that Netanyahu had to leave office.
This coalition is on its way to whimpering itself to death.
‘Mini-markets bill’ may not have majority as Joint List says it won’t stay away
This is the second time in as many weeks that Netanyahu showed he’ll do what he can to keep the coalition together when he has had opportunities to call an election.
The police recommendations bill bars the police from making recommendations to the attorney-general as to whether to indict or not at the end of the highest-profile investigations.
Half of the respondents said they were unsatisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the coalition crisis.
The bill distinguishes between "legitimate criticism of Israel" and "bullying," according to the bill's sponsors.
Litzman told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that he had no choice but to resign after Israel Railways continued to employ Jews on Shabbat.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
A group of central committee members who call themselves the Nationalist Campaign in Likud began a campaign to save Hotovely’s job.
The bill in question, proposed by Interior Committee chairman David Amsalem of Likud, would prohibit the police from summarizing and making recommendations in high-profile investigations.
Controversial bill expected to advance today.
Despite the angry outcry on social media, Rivlin’s office said on Monday that he had received many calls of support and encouragement.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The bill, sponsored by Likud MK David Amsalem, would allow funding for primary candidates if three conditions are met.
Amsalem accused Alsheikh and his predecessors of trying to overthrow him.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the KKL-JNF's money must be channeled to the needs of the state.
Gabbay caused a political uproar when he told Channel 2 in an interview that there was no need to evacuate settlements.
Protesters won’t eat until decisions are made official; disrupted Knesset Finance Committee.
The bill would allow anyone harmed by calls to boycott Israel or the settlements to sue without proof of damages.
Attempts to depoliticize a political assassination ring hollow, and the organizers are trying to walk a "non-partisan" tightrope while placating nobody.
By MAX SCHINDLER
According to the Likud’s administration, the 12 members booted from the party got their membership through “fraud and deception.”
“The Social Justice Warriors of this country continue to discriminate against the citizens who serve," said the MK.
By SARAH LEVI
There are several iterations of the proposed Basic Law: The State of Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, but all declare Israel to be the nation-state of the Jewish People.
Likud MK David Bitan dismisses allegation as ‘witch hunt against right-wingers’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Haredi conscription, Netanyahu’s investigations, the Jewish nation-state bill, foreign-funded NGOs and the state budget are only some of the topics on the Knesset's already crowded agenda.
Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing the bill to shut down Breaking the Silence and Israel boycotters.
Seven high-rises are set to be built five meters from the building which was built in 1880.
Which comes first, peace or the embassy move?
The party has embarked on a series of steps against the so-called New Likudniks, a group of centrists who want the party to become less extreme.
The proceedings grew especially heated during an argument between Coalition chairman David Bitan and MK Yehudah Glick, who took the side of the protesters.
"You are asked to immediately stop all public use of the name Likud," the party's legal advisor warns the new group.
Netanyahu, according to senior political officials, believes that he and his wife Sara enjoy a tremendous amount of support among large parts of the public.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
You've probably seen Netanyahu's name in headlines alongside former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke's recently, but who exactly is the prime minister's son?
Hundreds attended Gideon Sa'ar's political comeback launch.
It’s an obsession the way we watch the prime minister’s wife. If she could only do something to finally make us lose interest.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Wednesday night was an eye opener for many Israelis.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Can the Likud hold its own against Mahmoud Abbas?
By DAVID SHAYAN
If Shlomo Karhi’s mock-primary win is any indication, Likud activists are getting fed up with jerks
The only other question left is whether following last week’s events limits should be placed on the way coalition discipline is being applied these days.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The imposition of coalition discipline has reached absurd levels.
The moment Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu departs the political scene the Likud will suffer a grievous blow and probably be decimated.
Lowering the electoral threshold increases the number of right-wing parties in the Knesset, but does little to increase the number of right-wing seats.
By DANIEL STERMAN
The first time I felt uncomfortable with Gabbay’s reaction to what seemed to him like a controversial issue was when he stated unequivocally that he had never voted for Likud.
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A popular maxim states that a wise man avoids troubles from which a clever man may escape.
By ASHER MAOZ
The court decided to require the Knesset to return to the stage at which the fault had occurred in the legislative process.
Likud aims to paint a picture of an Israel in need - and an Israel only Netanyahu can save.
By YAAKOV KATZ