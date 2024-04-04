Tally Gotliv debuts 'song' in Knesset, Ahmad Tibi expresses medical concern

Likud MK Tally Gotliv decided on Wednesday night to convey a message creatively, so she began singing from the speaker's podium in the Knesset plenum.

She performed the famous Israeli tune made popular in the 1930s, attacking Arab MKs.

“I want to sing you a song; is that allowed?" Gotliv began. "I want it to be easy for you to understand. Please join in the chorus," she continued.

"אני רוצה לשיר לכם שיר, מותר?" - כך בחרה ח"כ טלי גוטליב לנצל את יום דיוני המליאה האחרון לפני היציאה לפגרה. על הפרק: ארבעה ח"כים מחד"ש-תע"ל וחבר כנסת ממפלגת רע"ם. צפו@TallyGotliv @Ahmad_tibi @AyOdeh@AidaTuma@Waleedt68 @ofercass pic.twitter.com/rVnRMOHDOn — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) April 3, 2024

Gotliv attack Tibi, Odeh, and Taha

She first mentioned Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi, "Ahmad Tibi whines; he wanted to control the Knesset; he got used to being chairman, but Gotlive is against it. It will not happen. Why? Because you support terrorism." MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a plenum session in the Knesset on November 21, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Gotliv dedicated the rest of the song to Hadash MK Ayman Odeh. "Odeh has gotten used to him being allowed to do everything, including lashing out at and hurting our soldiers. It won't happen. Never. Why? Because you support terrorism,” she sang.

Gotliv continued, “Aida Toma Suleiman has difficulty with reports. “But we refute her lies,” continuing the recurring chorus.

The next verse was dedicated to Ra’am MK Waleed Taha, “Walid shared in the sorrow of terrorists who carried out the Night of the Pitchforks attack,” she chanted, referring to a terror attack carried out in 1992. Gotliv then belted out the inevitable chorus.

Tibi responded to Gotliv in a post on X, "This is not a musical event but a medical one," he wrote.