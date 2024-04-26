National Unity party drops, Likud remains stable in new poll

Amid the dragged-out military operation in the Gaza Strip, the war of attrition in the north, and the stagnation in the hostage deal talks, the National Unity party continues to drop, according to a recent Maariv poll conducted by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with Panel4All.

The National Unity party which at its peak had 41 mandates, received only 29 mandates this week - a decrease of 2 mandates compared to last week's survey.

The Likud, which last week crossed the 20 mandate barrier for the first time since the outbreak of war, maintained a certain stability with 21 mandates. The United Right led by Gideon Sa'ar, which did not cross the threshold last week, does pass this week.

The existing situation between the blocs remains unchanged, with 50 mandates for the coalition, compared to 61 mandates for the opposition bloc, without Hadash-Ta'al. The Knesset plenum on July 24. All opposition MKs boycotted the vote for the ‘reasonableness’ bill, while all coalition MKs supported it, resulting in a 64-0 vote. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Who is more suitable to be Prime Minister?

In response to the question, “Which of the two, Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz, is more suitable to be the Prime Minister of Israel?” Gantz received 45% of votes ( compared with 42% in the previous poll). Netanyahu received 36% (37%), with 19% (21%) stating they did not have an answer.

Likud voters granted Gantz 19% of votes, Netanyahu 70%, with 11% stating they had no opinion.

However, among Yesh Atid voters: Gantz earned 82%, Netanyahu 2%, with 16% saying they did not know.

Among the voters of the National Unit Party: Gantz received 93% of votes, with 7% stating they had no opinion on the matter.